LIVE: iPhone 16 hits UAE stores today; tight security in place at malls ahead of launch

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 7:01 AM Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM

The iPhone 16 has landed in the UAE and, today, Apple fans will finally get their hands on one — or more than a dozen of it.

iPhone release days are no ordinary days in the Emirates. Over the years, we have seen crowds camp out overnight outside Apple stores and endless queues snaking through mall corridors all day. To hear people buying 11 (or more) iPhones in one go is not unusual. Some go as far as travelling to Dubai from halfway around the world just to get the coveted device ahead of everyone else.

This year, however, Apple introduced smarter measures to keep the frenzy in check, including requiring online reservations, setting pickup times, and limiting purchases to two per Apple ID user. Nevertheless, barricades have been put up and security plans mapped out because — in spite of it all — crowds are still expected.

Khaleej Times’ teams are on the ground to capture the excitement, the happy tears, some frustration — and everything in between. Here’s the latest:

7.25am: No reservation, no access

Are you planning to go to the mall? If you after an iPhone, make sure you have a reservation because you will not be allowed beyond a certain point without it, at both Dubai Mall and Yas Mall.

7.21am: Queues in Abu Dhabi

At the Apple Store in Yas Mall, eager customers have lined up, hoping to get their eyes on the latest smartphone.

7.13am: Reminder

Apple users who have reserved online in advance will have to show the email as proof, according to officials.

If you took a screenshot, thinking that will come in handy, those won't work! You will have to show the original email as proof. Customers must also provide the Apple ID.