Lifestyle meets health: Smarter living with HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro

Powered by increasingly advanced sensors, the FIT 5 pushes further into advanced outdoor performance and professional-grade health monitoring

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Smart wearables are expected to do more than track activity, and the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro delivers on that expectation. It brings together fitness, health insights and everyday convenience in one device. Built with durable, high-end materials and powered by increasingly advanced sensors, the FIT 5 pushes further into advanced outdoor performance and professional-grade health monitoring.

This shift means that the FIT Series is no longer just about looking fit. And in doing so, Huawei has positioned the WATCH FIT 5 Pro not merely as a wearable, but as a daily companion for a generation that values both self-expression and self-optimisation.

A design that's above its class

The WATCH FIT 5 Pro now positions itself firmly within the premium smartwatch segment, both in display and build quality. It features a large 1.92-inch screen with peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, paired with ultra-thin bezels that give it a look and feel well beyond its price range.

Crafted with a 2.5D sapphire glass display and a titanium alloy bezel, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Pro weighs just 30.4 g and measures only 9.5 mm thick. The Orange and Black editions incorporate 7-series aviation-grade aluminium, balancing durability with a lightweight design. The bezel also introduces an innovative oil-filling technique, creating a dynamic, multi-angle lustre that enhances both depth and visual appeal.

Pushing material innovation further, the WATCH FIT 5 Pro pioneers the use of aerospace-grade nanoceramic metal technology. This creates a high-hardness, ceramic-like coating that gives the watch its signature white finish. The result is a warm, smooth texture with a refined, premium aesthetic that closely resembles traditional ceramic.

Small moves, big difference

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series introduces Mini Workouts, a practical solution for staying active, especially for those with busy schedules. Requiring no equipment or dedicated space, these short sessions help relieve stiffness from prolonged sitting and quickly re-energise the body. The feature includes 30 movements targeting 10 body areas, such as the head, neck, shoulders, waist, and abdomen, with exercises like neck stretches, shoulder rolls, wrist extensions, and ankle mobility drills.

Beyond this, the WATCH FIT 5 Pro offers advanced sports modes for cycling, golf, trail running, and tennis. It can automatically detect cycling activity and even transform your smartphone into a real-time cycling computer. Combined with its long battery life, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge under typical usage, it’s well-suited for dedicated sports enthusiasts.

Health monitoring with TruSense

For the first time in the FIT Series, the WATCH FIT 5 Pro introduces a diabetes risk assessment feature. Using high-performance built-in sensors, the watch continuously tracks vital data throughout the day and night, including sleep and rest patterns, over a period of 3 to 14 days. This enables a comprehensive evaluation of potential diabetes risk, helping users identify early signs of metabolic irregularities and take proactive steps.

The WATCH FIT 5 Series also supports pulse wave arrhythmia analysis, powered by an advanced PPG sensor. This allows for continuous heart rhythm monitoring during everyday wear, helping detect potential risks such as atrial fibrillation and premature beats.

The WATCH FIT 5 Series further expands its health capabilities with an ovulation prediction feature. Equipped with a body temperature sensor, it continuously tracks wrist temperature fluctuations to detect key thermal shifts associated with ovulation, offering more accurate and reliable predictions for women’s health management.