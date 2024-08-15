Lenovo Q1 revenue jumps 20%, beats estimates as PC market recovers

An employee gestures next to a Lenovo logo at Lenovo Tech World in Beijing. — Reuters file

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 4:30 PM

China’s Lenovo Group reported a 20 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the global personal computer market showed signs of recovery after a two-year slump.

For the three months ending in June, the company’s revenue rose to $15.4 billion, above the average estimate of $14.1 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

This marks a third consecutive quarter of revenue growth for Lenovo after it suffered five straight quarters of revenue declines amid the post-Covid slowdown.

The global personal computer market has shown signs of recovery, with IDC data indicating a return to growth during the first quarter of this year after nearly two years of declines.

For the three months ended June, global PC shipments rose by 3 per cent to 64.9 million units. Lenovo maintained its position as the market leader, holding a 23 per cent market share, according to IDC.

Lenovo’s shares down 0.99 per cent in Thursday afternoon trading.

Lenovo has diversified beyond its core PC business, expanding into software and services in recent years.

The company’s infrastructure solutions group, which includes servers and other hardware, grew 65 per cent to $3 billion in revenue. Its solutions and services group grew 10 per cent to $1.9 billion for the quarter.

Currently its non-PC business already made by 47 per cent of its revenue mix and company chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang told Reuters in an interview that this share will grow to 50 per cent in the near future. Yang said a resurgence in IT spending by businesses and AI-driven demand will boost the company’s business lines across the board, including PCs, servers, and enterprise software. The PC market is being fueled by the emerging trend of “AI PCs” - computers equipped with specialized chips optimized for AI software. Lenovo, among the first to unveil AI PCs, launched two models in May. Yang projects 10 per cent of Lenovo’s shipped PCs will be AI PCs by year-end, potentially rising to 50-60 per cent by 2026. The AI boom coincides with rising China-U.S. geopolitical tensions, including restrictions on advanced AI technology exports. Yang said Lenovo was accustomed to such challenges and complies with regulations in all operating regions, enabling it to navigate these issues.

Lenovo’s net income for the quarter was $243 million, above the average estimate of $222.94 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG.