Khaleej Times wraps up 2nd edition of CX roundtable series in partnership with Exotel

The company last week suspended its Silvergate payments network
The topic of delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX) has become more important than ever. Today’s customers are more tech-savvy and connected than ever before, with higher expectations for seamless and personalised experiences. It’s clear that in order to win in this digital age, businesses must focus on building connected customer journeys that go above and beyond.
Khaleej Times, in association with Exotel – a cloud-based customer engagement service provider — hosted the second edition of its executive roundtable series on February 15 at Address Boulevard in Downtown, Dubai.
The session targeted operational and business leaders from across industries, sharing their insights around the theme ‘Build Connected Customer Journeys: Deliver uncompromised and connected CX and win hands down in the age of customer over expectations’. The in-person event discussed some of the most challenging problems in today’s business world and also explored some of the latest trends in the customer experience space.
The event kickstarted with a keynote address from Sachin Bhatia, chief growth officer at Exotel, highlighting the importance of leveraging data and technology to create personalised and seamless customer experiences.
He said: “We provide enterprises with the technology that captures a customer’s journey across various touchpoints. The availability of data on an integrated platform can help companies raise the bar for customer engagement and experience by several notches. While we have been providing our services to various clients in the UAE through singular verticals for a few years, we are excited about the launch of a full stack option in the UAE that offers a whole gamut of services under one roof. This can change customers’ journeys forever.”
During the session, he emphasised the need to break down silos and connect all touchpoints in the customer journey, including digital and physical channels, to provide a consistent and holistic experience. The speakers also discussed the importance of listening to customer feedback and using it to continuously improve the customer journey.
The intense competition in the marketplace has compelled brands to invest in people, processes and tools that can enhance customer experiences. With customer expectations constantly increasing and their behaviours evolving, brands are prioritising CX as a fundamental component for driving their business growth.
The boardroom discussion concluded with a note that businesses need to prioritise customer experience in their strategy, culture, and operations. By building connected customer journeys, businesses can deliver uncompromised and connected customer experience to win in this digital age.
Exotel recently launched its full-stack customer engagement platform in the UAE, integrating all major verticals of customer engagement, which essentially includes SMS, voice, Whatsapp APIs, omnichannel contact centre, and conversational AI, all under one roof.
ALSO READ:
The company last week suspended its Silvergate payments network
UAE is Ukraine's second largest GCC trade partner as of 2021 & the non-oil trade between the two countries exceeded Dh1.4 billion in 2022
The highest rental rates for both apartments and villas have been seen in Palm Jumeirah, with average annual rents reaching Dh260,467 and over Dh1 million respectively
Probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year
Ratings agency hails insurance provider’s ‘strong very balance sheet’
Over 500 eminent international jewellery and gold designers and watchmakers from 20 countries from across the world attending the 5-day exhibition
Dh137m deal awarded to Proscape for roads and infrastructure development