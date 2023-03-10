Khaleej Times wraps up 2nd edition of CX roundtable series in partnership with Exotel

With expectations constantly increasing and behaviours evolving, brands are prioritising customer experiences as a fundamental component for driving their business growth

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 10:30 AM

The topic of delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX) has become more important than ever. Today’s customers are more tech-savvy and connected than ever before, with higher expectations for seamless and personalised experiences. It’s clear that in order to win in this digital age, businesses must focus on building connected customer journeys that go above and beyond.

Khaleej Times, in association with Exotel – a cloud-based customer engagement service provider — hosted the second edition of its executive roundtable series on February 15 at Address Boulevard in Downtown, Dubai.

The session targeted operational and business leaders from across industries, sharing their insights around the theme ‘Build Connected Customer Journeys: Deliver uncompromised and connected CX and win hands down in the age of customer over expectations’. The in-person event discussed some of the most challenging problems in today’s business world and also explored some of the latest trends in the customer experience space.

The event kickstarted with a keynote address from Sachin Bhatia, chief growth officer at Exotel, highlighting the importance of leveraging data and technology to create personalised and seamless customer experiences.

He said: “We provide enterprises with the technology that captures a customer’s journey across various touchpoints. The availability of data on an integrated platform can help companies raise the bar for customer engagement and experience by several notches. While we have been providing our services to various clients in the UAE through singular verticals for a few years, we are excited about the launch of a full stack option in the UAE that offers a whole gamut of services under one roof. This can change customers’ journeys forever.”

During the session, he emphasised the need to break down silos and connect all touchpoints in the customer journey, including digital and physical channels, to provide a consistent and holistic experience. The speakers also discussed the importance of listening to customer feedback and using it to continuously improve the customer journey.

The intense competition in the marketplace has compelled brands to invest in people, processes and tools that can enhance customer experiences. With customer expectations constantly increasing and their behaviours evolving, brands are prioritising CX as a fundamental component for driving their business growth.

The boardroom discussion concluded with a note that businesses need to prioritise customer experience in their strategy, culture, and operations. By building connected customer journeys, businesses can deliver uncompromised and connected customer experience to win in this digital age.

Exotel recently launched its full-stack customer engagement platform in the UAE, integrating all major verticals of customer engagement, which essentially includes SMS, voice, Whatsapp APIs, omnichannel contact centre, and conversational AI, all under one roof.

ALSO READ: