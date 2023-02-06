CX Evolve Forum ventures into Saudi market

The event is set to explore winning CX strategies as it reconnects global and regional CX community in its second edition in Riyadh on February 21

Delegates at CX Evolve 2022 powered by Khaleej Times in Dubai. This year’s edition will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 21. KT Photo by Shihab

In Saudi Arabia, digitization has accelerated across industries throughout 2022. According to a 2020 report, 96 per cent of businesses in Saudi Arabia listed customer experience as a top priority. In the current scenario, where market conditions are constantly changing, a great customer experience breeds loyalty, which boosts overall brand well-being.

Khaleej Times is proud to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated Customer Experience Conference, CX Evolve – second edition, set to take place at Riyadh, the heart of Saudi Arabia.

With a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, the conference will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to share their insights and best practices on how to enhance customer satisfaction and drive business growth. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, network with peers, and hear from keynote speakers who are shaping the future of customer experience. The summit works to further awareness of emerging technologies, increase understanding of solutions to ease enterprise-level CX challenges, and facilitate networking to build a strong sense of community.

The second edition in Riyadh is expected to attract participants from a wide range of industries, including government, the public sector, banking, healthcare, ecommerce, telecommunication, retail and more, where all attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded peers, achieve CXPA certification courses, and gain access to diversity and inclusion content.

Saudi Arabia has the largest consumer market in the Arab world and is poised to grow its nascent e-commerce sector, yet providing a stellar customer experience (CX) is something that needs to be addressed. Under the theme, 'Turn Customers into Fans', this thought leadership CX Forum, supported by CXSA, is designed to support CX reforms in alignments with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, advocating the boom of customer-centric businesses as it calls upon a diversified smart economy for the future.

Interactive sessions at CX Evolve KSA will provide takeaways on developing a team of CX champions, combining digital, cognitive and interpersonal skills, the Voice of the Customer, intelligent automation, the Power of Personalisation, and how enterprises can revamp their learning and development programmes for customer-facing roles.

The conference will also provide a CX Masterclass, endorsed by CXSA, for aspiring professionals who are looking to extend their professional CX capability and want to take advantage of advanced tools and methods using a framework that is the practical and measurable implementation path to creating a customer-centric company. Attendees wishing to enrol in this programme can book the certification and signature workshops online on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We are thrilled to bring this exciting conference to the region and provide a platform for professionals to come together, learn and collaborate on how to deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Ravi Tharoor, CEO, Khaleej Times. "As the customer experience landscape continues to evolve, it's crucial for companies to stay ahead of the curve and implement innovative strategies that drive customer engagement and loyalty. Our endeavour is to liaise and bring tech players and marketers together so brands can add value to their customers while meeting business goals.”

On highlighting the significance of CX Evolve, Nilesh Devadia, Director - Business Development at Khaleej Times added: “As we move into the future, the demands of the modern customer are constantly evolving. Customers are demanding more from their experience with brands, forcing companies to innovate where possible. Staying ahead of the needs of this evolving customer is essential to proactive success in the Saudi Arabian market, but this means addressing the challenge of data accessibility to unlock the potential of big data set insights."

The event will feature the best of KSA’s top notch CX speakers and innovative thinkers from leading brands and organisations who have established CX, EX and Customer Loyalty at the top of their boardroom agenda. The stellar line-up of speakers from Digital Government Authority, Ministry of Culture, Exotel, Riyadh Municipality, Mobily Saudi Broadcasting Authority, Bupa Arabia, QuestionPro and many more, will share insights into how digital experiences are transforming the way we work, transact, communicate and live in an ever-changing world. With interactive keynote sessions, expert-led panels and case studies, CX Evolve aims to pack value into every minute of the attendee experience, covering the topics that mean most to the CX industry.

A dedicated zone will showcase CX solutions providers making headlines and enabling CX developments across the Middle East, including their esteemed sponsors: Exotel - Customer Engagement Partner, Content Square - Strategic Sponsor, Majorel, Question Pro and Survey2Connect - Gold Sponsors, ZOHO - CRM Partner and Freshworks – Supporting Partner and Knowledge Partner – KPMG, demonstrating successful capabilities in unified CX, CX measurement, CX service design, CX management and intelligent CX processes.

For more information on the Customer Experience Conference, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://khaleejtimesevents.com/cx-evolve2022.