Jumbo Electronics partners with VITURE to bring XR smart glasses to the GCC

Jumbo to introduce VITURE’s Luma XR glasses across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain

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Jumbo Group, one of the UAE’s leading technology distributors and retailers, has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with VITURE, a global innovator in the XR (extended reality) space. Through this partnership, Jumbo becomes the exclusive authorised distributor for VITURE’s XR product portfolio across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, further strengthening its position as a key enabler of global technology brands in the region.

VITURE pioneered the consumer XR glasses category and has shipped hundreds of thousands of units across two previous generations. The initial launch in the GCC will feature VITURE’s flagship model - the VITURE Beast along with a range of accessories designed to enhance the overall XR offering. VITURE Beast represents the culmination of that journey: every spec, every feature and every design choice has been refined based on real-world user feedback. The Beast enables users to enjoy immersive entertainment, gaming and productivity in a highly portable format.

As part of its roadmap, Jumbo also plans to introduce upcoming innovations from VITURE’s pipeline, including next-generation wearable devices tailored for creators, gamers and tech enthusiasts. This partnership reflects Jumbo’s continued focus on expanding into emerging technology categories and bringing globally relevant innovations to consumers across the GCC.

Speaking on the partnership, a Jumbo Group spokesperson said: “At Jumbo, we are focused on introducing new and evolving technology categories to the region. The XR segment is gaining momentum globally, with increasing relevance across entertainment, gaming, and productivity. Through our partnership with VITURE, we aim to bring this emerging category closer to consumers in the GCC, supported by our strong distribution network, retail presence, and after-sales capabilities. We see significant potential for XR to shape the next phase of personal digital experiences in the region.”

Product availability

This model is compatible with major gaming consoles and devices, making it well-suited for a wide range of use cases, particularly among gaming and tech-savvy audiences. A full range of VITURE accessories will also be available as part of the launch.

The VITURE Beast (Dh2,499) will initially be available in the UAE through Jumbo’s retail channels, including its e-commerce platform www.jumbo.ae, with rollout across other GCC markets to follow.

As part of its roadmap, Jumbo will also introduce VITURE’s upcoming next-generation wearable, VITURE Pro 2, further expanding the brand’s XR portfolio in the region.