Is Twitter down? Thousands of global users report partial outage

Mastercard analysts pointed out that some markets would feel the impact of inflation and rising interest rates more keenly while unemployment rates are projected to decline in several countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Thousands of Twitter users reported an outage on Wednesday, according to tracking sites Downdetector.com and Netblocks, but the issue appeared to be resolving, with error messages and missing tweets reappearing.
Users reported problems logging in and tweets not showing up in their feed.
At the peak of the outage, at about 0035 GMT, DownDetector said more than 10,000 people reported problems with the platform, which is now owned by the mercurial billionaire Elon Musk.
But less than an hour later, the number of reported issues was down to just over 3,700.
"Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," Netblocks said in a tweet.
Under Musk's leadership, Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.
In response to a tweet from a user asking if Twitter was "broken," Musk replied: "Works for me."
ALSO READ:
Mastercard analysts pointed out that some markets would feel the impact of inflation and rising interest rates more keenly while unemployment rates are projected to decline in several countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia
New partnership with Toronto-based incubator to support aspiring entrepreneurs; Sharjah-led startups to expand their efforts into North American territories
Real estate experts expect an increase in property price and rental value amidst rising demand from HNWIs and foreign investors
Dubai is in prime position to capture the zeitgeist and lead the way in this new era of fashion and design as luxury shopper experience in an ever-changing online and in-store environment
European and Asian equities gain ground as US dollar falters
Over the next five years, India’s annual rate of GDP growth is expected to average 6.4%
Moscow now expects to use just over 2 trillion roubles from its National Wealth Fund
Move seeks to ease the currency's depreciation to record lows on the parallel market