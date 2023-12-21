UAE

Is social media platform X down?

More than 47,000 people across the globe have reported an issue with the platform formerly known as Twitter

by

Web Desk
Photo: AP
Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM

Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM

More than 1,000 X users in the UAE have reported that the social media platform is down at 10.01am on Thursday, December 21.

Reports by downdetector say that the website has more than 47,000 outage reports worldwide.

UAE residents began reporting issues with the platform, formerly known as Twitter, at 9.15am.

Users on the platform have said that they have been unable to view any tweets and are only able to see other accounts on the website and the mobile phone application.

A blank screen can be seen on the application, with no tweets being displayed on the timeline.

Even when clicking on a notification from the app, instead of displaying the tweet some users have reported seeing the message, "Nothing to see here – yet."

