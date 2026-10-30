Is Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max still the best phone to get this year?

The Pura 90s Pro Max still manages to stand out among the rest, especially when it comes to the camera, performance, and the battery capacity and charging speeds

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Nearly four months after we first got our hands on the Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max, several other flagships have entered the market. We have seen more brands entering the smartphone market trying to one up each other. Albeit the unending parade of newer smartphones, the Pura 90s Pro Max still manages to stand out among the rest, especially when it comes to the camera, performance, and the battery capacity and charging speeds.

Telephoto dominance

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max features an industry-leading 1/1.28-inch telephoto sensor and Huawei’s first 200MP RYYB telephoto camera, setting a new benchmark for long-range smartphone imaging. A large telephoto sensor combined with industry-leading CIPA 7.0 image stabilisation means you get consistently sharp and stable results, even when shooting from a distance or in challenging conditions. Video capabilities of this telephoto camera are remarkable. With chip-level 200MP RAW real-time processing technology, the phone supports ultra-clear 20x telephoto video recording, maintaining impressive clarity and stability while bringing distant subjects closer.

Still the most powerful camera

The primary camera is also one of the best in the industry. The flagship 16EV Ultra Lighting HDR Camera features a large 1/1.28-inch RYYB sensor, delivering exceptional light sensitivity and ultra-high dynamic-range performance across varied lighting conditions.

Equipped with the True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, the Pura 90s Pro Max delivers vastly superior colour accuracy and an expanded colour gamut, offering enhanced Colour Accuracy and true-to-life colours in all scenarios. In backlit and high-contrast conditions, the system retains highlight details while preserving shadow colour through advanced sensor-level processing, avoiding colour distortion.

Huawei introduced the variable aperture camera system in 2022 and ever since then it has been a staple in its flagship imaging systems. In fact, the ten step adustable aperture system in the Pura 90s Pro Max offers more granular control than the competition that has only recently introduced this tech.

Fastest network speeds

Based on e& UAE’s own testing, it has been shown that the Pura 90s Series delivers ultra-fast download speeds of up to 4.58 Gbps, enabling faster file transfers, smoother streaming, more responsive gaming and seamless access to digital services. The experience goes beyond speed. Engineered for strong and reliable signal reception, the Huawei Pura 90s Series is designed to maintain stable connectivity in challenging environments and traditionally low-signal areas, including deserts, underground locations, lifts, tunnels and enclosed spaces.

So much battery

Powering the series is a large 6000mAh battery for extended all-day usage. The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max supports 100W Huawei SuperCharge, allowing users to power up in less time and spend more time capturing every moment. Compared to the flagships from competitor brands, this is still a bigger battery size and far superior charging speeds.