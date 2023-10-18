UAE

Is Facebook down? Users report problems with social media platform

Facebook users have taken to X to complain about not being able to post

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
File photo
by

Web Desk

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 8:35 PM

Facebook was down for some users on Wednesday evening, with some flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about not being able to post on the social media platform.

Downdetector shows a spike in the number of users reporting issues with Facebook around 7.40pm UAE time.

More to follow

