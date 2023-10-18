Is Facebook down? Users report problems with social media platform

Data shows shoppers' resilience despite higher prices
Facebook was down for some users on Wednesday evening, with some flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about not being able to post on the social media platform.
Downdetector shows a spike in the number of users reporting issues with Facebook around 7.40pm UAE time.
More to follow
Data shows shoppers' resilience despite higher prices
Aani signals a new era of seamless, secure, and instant digital payments
Number of incentives being given by the government
Event brings together industry leaders and innovators from the F&B industry in the Middle East
Non-hydrocarbon GDP growth is expected to exceed 4% this year
The UAE’s tourism sector continues to rebound
Awards recognise the excellence in the franchise industry
Noting the growing strength in FDI, he says the UAE has successfully enticed a staggering Dh84.6 billion in 2022, up 10 per cent from 2021