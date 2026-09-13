Apple’s iPhone Duo is finally here, but is it worth Dh3,000 more than Galaxy Z Fold8?

Apple unveiled its first foldable on Wednesday, and it looks a lot like Samsung’s latest foldable, but with rounder corners. The iPhone Duo folds shut into a 5.4-inch phone and opens into a 7.6-inch screen, in the short, wide passport shape that Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi have all moved to this year. The iPhone Duo was quick to turn heads with its smooth animations and attractive design, but is the hype deserved?

As is usual for Apple, the iPhone Duo arrives feeling like a mature product, and early hands-on reports praise both its hardware and its software. Even the price came in at the low end of forecasts, and analysts expect Apple to sell every iPhone Duo it can make.

In the UAE, though, it is a harder sell because of the large price gap with competing foldables.

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Announced September 9, 2026 Pre-orders 4pm on October 16, 2026 On sale (UAE included) October 23, 2026 UAE price Dh8,499 (256GB) / Dh9,349 (512GB) / Dh11,049 (1TB) / Dh13,599 (2TB) Chip A20 Pro (2nm) Memory 12GB, reported, not confirmed by Apple Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Displays 7.6in inner, 5.4in outer, both 120Hz Size and weight Open 164.6 x 117.8 x 5.2mm closed 84.1 x 117.8 x 11.3mm 254g Colours Star White, Night Sky

The good

A fresh iOS interface built specifically for foldables

Better app support due to Apple strict rules

Inner and outer screens have roughly the same 1:1.4 aspect ratio

The bad

Outer screen is rounded on one side and squared on the other

A bit thicker and considerably heavier than rival foldables

Costs over 50 per cent more than a discounted Galaxy Z Fold8

iOS 27 has been redrawn for the fold

The screens are the most interesting part of the iPhone Duo, and on two counts Apple has done better than its rivals. The inner and outer screens share roughly the same aspect ratio, so apps and videos look consistent whichever one you use, and the matte nano-texture on the inner screen makes the crease harder to see than on a glossy panel. The shape is the downside. Apple has kept the rounded corners it uses on most of its devices, so the cover screen looks lopsided, rounded on the right and squared on the left.

Because the new shape is wider and shorter than usual, Apple moved the Dock, the Lock Screen controls and the Dynamic Island to the side of the screen, running vertically. It might not sound like a big change, but it is the kind of small adjustment Apple has built a loyal fan base on. Like the Dynamic Island before it, the side Dock feels natural almost immediately, and on a screen this short, the height it hands back to whatever you are reading matters more than it would on a regular iPhone.

The status bar shrinks to a small circle in the corner, and when the phone is open, the Home Screen shows two pages at once. iOS 27 also reacts to how far the phone is folded. Half-open, content moves away from the crease, where taps are harder to register, and the keyboard splits in two; lay it flat and the keyboard drops to the lower half. Set it down and StandBy runs on whichever screen faces up, even when it is not charging. For the first time on an iPhone, two apps can also run side by side, though some Android foldables manage three.

The cameras are something of a letdown. Where the iPhone 18 Pro models have three rear cameras, the iPhone Duo has two, with no telephoto lens. The outer screen gets a single 12MP selfie camera, while the inner screen uses an under-display camera, something Samsung used on the Galaxy Z Fold3 to Fold6 before switching back to a punch-hole last year.

Great hardware, but it is heavier and thicker

Under the screens, the iPhone Duo is built like a Pro.

It runs the same A20 Pro chip as the iPhone 18 Pro, the frame is titanium and it is rated IP68 at depths of up to six metres, where the Fold8 is rated IP48, which covers water but not dust. Apple quotes up to 24 hours of use from two batteries, one in each half, and a 50 per cent charge in about 20 minutes with a 60W adapter.

The trade-off is size. At 254g, the iPhone Duo is by no means light: it is 53g heavier than the Fold8. Open, it’s 5.2mm, making it the thinnest iPhone to date, but closed it’s 11.3mm, 1.6mm thicker, and harder to pass as a bar phone replacement. Face ID has gone, reportedly because its sensors need more depth than a folding half can offer, so the iPhone Duo returns to Touch ID, built into the side button as on the iPad mini and iPad Air.

iPhone Duo’s UAE price

In the US, the iPhone Duo costs $1,999 (about Dh7,340), just $100 (about Dh370) more than the Galaxy Z Fold8 at every storage size they share.

In the UAE, the gap is far bigger. The iPhone Duo costs Dh8,499, against Dh7,199 for Samsung’s foldable, and third-party sellers on Sharaf DG’s marketplace are listing it from Dh5,380 this week, about Dh3,000 less. This stark price difference is the biggest obstacle for the new foldable iPhone.

The iPhone Duo costs less than many expected, but with Apple’s aggressive UAE pricing strategy and the steep discounts on its closest rival, that price becomes harder to swallow. This could become even more complicated if the Xiaomi 18 Fold comes to the UAE, as it costs about Dh6,000 in China.

Verdict: Is the iPhone Duo worth buying?

Buy it if:

You are too deep into Apple’s ecosystem and only want a foldable iPhone

The higher price doesn’t faze you

You are looking for a more refined UI and software experience

Avoid it if:

Android is a viable option for you

You want three or more apps on screen at once

You care about design symmetry

While Apple arrived seven years late to the foldables party, the iPhone Duo goes head to head with its rivals and even surpasses most of them on software and dust protection. If you were holding out for a foldable iPhone, this is the one for you, and it feels like a finished, premium product.

On the other hand, the grass might be greener on the other side. Foldables from Samsung, Honor and others offer a lot, and they currently cost considerably less. Dh3,000 isn’t pocket change; it’s what a premium phone cost a few years ago, so if your life doesn’t rely on iCloud, it’s worth looking at the competition.