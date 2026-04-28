iPhone Ultra and MacBook Ultra: Apple to expand premium product line

Apple is preparing to expand its "Ultra" branding to two major new products over the next year: the iPhone Ultra foldable smartphone and a premium MacBook Ultra with OLED touchscreen, according to a Macworld report citing sources familiar with the matter.

The iPhone Ultra will serve as Apple's first foldable iPhone and the highest-end option in the company's smartphone lineup. Notably, it won't be considered part of the iPhone 18 series, despite launching alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, similar to how the iPhone Air sits outside the iPhone 17 family.

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While Apple aims to ship the foldable iPhone Ultra with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the device may launch a few weeks later with limited initial availability, likely due to production complexities associated with foldable technology.

Apple is also developing a MacBook Ultra featuring an OLED display and touchscreen capability, positioning it above the MacBook Pro at a significantly higher price point. Originally planned for late 2026, the launch has reportedly been delayed to early 2027 due to memory supply chain shortages.

This premium laptop would represent Apple's first touchscreen Mac, breaking from the company's long-standing resistance to touch-enabled MacBooks.

Bloomberg previously reported that AirPods Ultra could also be in development, suggesting Apple is systematically building an "Ultra" tier across its entire product ecosystem to differentiate premium, feature-rich devices from standard Pro models.

The "Ultra" designation allows Apple to create a new pricing tier above "Pro" for products with cutting-edge technology — foldable displays, OLED touchscreens, and advanced capabilities — that command premium pricing. This strategy mirrors the Apple Watch Ultra's success in establishing a higher-priced category for demanding users.

Launch timelines remain fluid, with supply chain challenges potentially affecting both the iPhone Ultra and MacBook Ultra release schedules.

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