iPhone Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Online leaks reveal key differences
New iPhone Fold dummy cases show wider design philosophy, rounded edges, dual cameras, while Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 retains a narrower design with three cameras
- PUBLISHED: Sun 26 Apr 2026, 12:37 PM
Apple's first foldable smartphone, unofficially called the iPhone Fold, is expected to debut in September 2026, with new leaks revealing significant design differences from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.
Unlike most flagship foldables that match regular smartphone dimensions when folded, the iPhone Fold adopts a notably wider design. Recent photos of alleged dummy units and cases from @MajinBuofficial on X clearly show this distinctive approach.
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Samsung appears to be responding with the Galaxy Z Fold Wide, a new variant with similar dimensions to the iPhone Fold, according to Android Headlines leaks. However, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely retain proportions similar to last year's Z Fold 7.
Design details and hardware differences
Early photos reveal the Z Fold 8 lineup features sharper corners like the Z Fold 7, while Apple embraces more rounded edges on the iPhone Fold. Both devices are expected to be ultra-thin, with unfolded widths under 5mm, matching the Z Fold 7.
The iPhone Fold will reportedly position volume buttons on the top edge, with a power and Touch ID button along the right edge. It will run iOS (presumably iOS 27), while Galaxy foldables will use the latest Android version.
iPhone fold pic.twitter.com/qyPejytD8F— Majin (@MajinBuofficia) April 19, 2026
Apple's first foldable device appears to feature only two rear cameras, while the Z Fold 8 is expected to have three. Leaks suggest the Z Fold Wide will match the iPhone Fold's dual-camera setup.
The iPhone Fold's design offers one significant advantage over the Galaxy Z Fold 8 — improved pocket portability. Apple's device sits somewhere between flip-style and tablet-style foldables, resembling the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in overall design philosophy.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a highly trusted Apple analyst, recently confirmed the iPhone Fold is on track for a 2026 launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup is rumoured to launch July 22, 2026, giving Samsung a two-month head start.
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