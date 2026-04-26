iPhone Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Online leaks reveal key differences

Apple's first foldable smartphone, unofficially called the iPhone Fold, is expected to debut in September 2026, with new leaks revealing significant design differences from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.

Unlike most flagship foldables that match regular smartphone dimensions when folded, the iPhone Fold adopts a notably wider design. Recent photos of alleged dummy units and cases from @MajinBuofficial on X clearly show this distinctive approach.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Samsung appears to be responding with the Galaxy Z Fold Wide, a new variant with similar dimensions to the iPhone Fold, according to Android Headlines leaks. However, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely retain proportions similar to last year's Z Fold 7.

Design details and hardware differences

Early photos reveal the Z Fold 8 lineup features sharper corners like the Z Fold 7, while Apple embraces more rounded edges on the iPhone Fold. Both devices are expected to be ultra-thin, with unfolded widths under 5mm, matching the Z Fold 7.

The iPhone Fold will reportedly position volume buttons on the top edge, with a power and Touch ID button along the right edge. It will run iOS (presumably iOS 27), while Galaxy foldables will use the latest Android version.

Apple's first foldable device appears to feature only two rear cameras, while the Z Fold 8 is expected to have three. Leaks suggest the Z Fold Wide will match the iPhone Fold's dual-camera setup.

The iPhone Fold's design offers one significant advantage over the Galaxy Z Fold 8 — improved pocket portability. Apple's device sits somewhere between flip-style and tablet-style foldables, resembling the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in overall design philosophy.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a highly trusted Apple analyst, recently confirmed the iPhone Fold is on track for a 2026 launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup is rumoured to launch July 22, 2026, giving Samsung a two-month head start.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products in the UAE? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.