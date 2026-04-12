iPhone Fold leak: Apple's foldable design revealed ahead of September launch

The long-anticipated iPhone Fold has surfaced in leaked dummy images, revealing Apple's approach to foldable smartphones ahead of an expected September 2026 launch, according to a new Forbes report.

Renowned leaker Sonny Dickson, known for his accurate Apple predictions, shared exclusive images on X showing design dummies of the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the dummies appear in bright pink metallic (the final product won't be pink), they reveal critical design dimensions for Apple's first foldable device, potentially branded as iPhone Ultra.

The most striking feature of the iPhone Fold leaked images is the device's notably wide form factor. When unfolded, it resembles an iPad mini in landscape orientation.

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Unlike current foldable phones that open from standard handsets into almost-square tablets, Apple's approach creates a wide folded shape that transforms into more natural tablet proportions when opened.

The iPhone Fold appears surprisingly compact when compared to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Thanks to its stubbier height in folded mode, the device looks considerably smaller than traditional Pro models, half the size of the dummy when imagined folded.

This compact folded form suggests excellent portability, potentially fitting easily into jeans pockets (thickness permitting), despite offering significantly more screen real estate when unfolded.

Early reports indicate the iPhone Fold's unfolded display will be slightly smaller than the original iPad mini, making it larger than the iPhone Pro Max but not dramatically so. This balanced approach could appeal to users seeking tablet functionality without excessive bulk.

Forbes reports the iPhone Fold launch is scheduled for September 2026. This timeline aligns with Apple's traditional fall iPhone announcement schedule, suggesting the foldable will debut alongside the standard iPhone 18 series.