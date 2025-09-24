iPhone Air review: Slim, stylish, and surprisingly powerful. But who is it really for?

I’ve been living with Apple's newest iPhone Air for nearly a week in Dubai, and let’s just say that this phone knows how to make an entrance. It’s thin, light, sleek, and at first glance, you might think it’s all form over function. But after putting it through daily use, a bend test (yes, I tried), and a fair amount of photo sessions, including one under Dubai’s 37-degree sun, the iPhone Air surprised me in ways both good and frustrating.

Design and build

At just 5.6mm, this is the thinnest iPhone ever. Concerns about durability are valid — but let’s start with the good. At 165 grams, it’s also the lightest iPhone ever. On paper, that may sound like a gimmick, but in hand, it makes a huge difference. It slips easily into pockets, feels comfortable to hold, and its 6.5-inch display size strikes a sweet spot. Coming from years of using Pro Max devices, the Air doesn’t feel too small or too big. It just feels… right.

Durability-wise, Apple added Ceramic Shield 2 on the front (claimed to be three times more scratch-resistant than the previous Ceramic Shield on my iPhone 16 Pro Max) and Ceramic Shield on the back. Unless you’re extremely clumsy, the Air feels sturdier than it looks. And yes — I bent it. It curved under pressure but immediately snapped back into place. Impressive.

Display and performance

Apple hasn’t skimped in display. The Air comes with the same Super Retina XDR OLED display as the new Pro models, with 120Hz ProMotion, Always-On display, and the Dynamic Island. Brightness outdoors is excellent — even under Dubai’s blazing sun, I didn’t find myself squinting. For most users, the display experience is identical to the Pro lineup.

Inside the slim body, you get the A19 Pro chip, the same one powering the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The only difference? The Air uses a 5-core GPU instead of six. Does that matter? In daily use, not really. Gaming and video playback were smooth, multitasking was snappy, and I didn’t encounter any lag.

I did, however, push it to the limit. On a golf course in 37°C heat, after 30-45 minutes of using the camera, the iPhone Air threw a temperature warning. But so did my iPhone 16 Pro Max — so it’s not just an “Air” problem.

Cameras

This is where Apple drew the line. The iPhone Air has a single 48MP Fusion rear camera. No ultrawide, no fancy 5x or 8x zoom — just 1x and 2x optical zoom. For anyone used to the flexibility of the Pro cameras, this could feel like a buzzkill.

But let’s talk quality. In daylight, the photos are excellent — sharp, vibrant, and sometimes even better than what my 16 Pro Max produced. You can even switch between 26mm, 28mm, and 35mm focal lengths in 1x mode, which adds a little creative flexibility.

At night, though, it’s a different story. Images tend to get grainy, and you’ll need good lighting or patience to capture decent shots.

The front camera, thankfully, matches the Pro variants: 18MP with Center Stage. Features like horizontal selfies without rotating the phone and Dual Capture make it fun and versatile.

Battery

The biggest concern with a thin phone is always battery life. Apple rates the iPhone Air at 27 hours of video playback, which is:

12 hours less than the iPhone 17 Pro Max

6 hours less than the iPhone 16 Pro Max

In real use, I still ended most days with some battery left. If you do drain it, there’s Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack made specifically for the Air, which snaps on and adds more life.

Charging is via USB-C (with slower USB 2.0 speeds compared to the Pro Max). Not a dealbreaker for most, but worth noting.

It is also an eSIM-only phone. The setup in the UAE was smooth with local carriers.

Who should buy it?

The iPhone Air is clearly not for everyone. It’s a lifestyle iPhone — slim, sleek, easy to carry, with Pro-level performance under the hood. If you don’t care about multiple cameras and just want a premium iPhone that feels great in hand, the Air is a solid choice.

But if you’re a camera-heavy user like me, the Air won’t cut it. You’ll miss the versatility of multiple lenses.

In the UAE, the iPhone Air starts at Dh4,299 and comes in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black. For some, the comfort and design will justify that price. For others, the Pro lineup is the safer buy.

In a way, the iPhone Air is Apple flexing its design muscles — proving they can make a powerful, durable phone in a shockingly thin frame. It feels fantastic, performs like a Pro, and looks stunning. But it’s also a compromise, especially for photographers and power users.

Would I buy it? No, because I rely heavily on cameras, and also, I really just liked the Crimson Orange on Pro models more. But for someone who values portability, design, and just wants a slick iPhone that still has Pro power inside, the Air makes a stylish statement.