iPhone Air: Everything you need to know about Apple's thinnest iPhone

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made, combining a breakthrough design with pro-level performance. With a titanium frame, advanced camera systems, and Apple’s latest silicon, the iPhone Air promises a premium experience that’s both powerful and incredibly light.

Design and display

The iPhone Air, Apple's thinnest iPhone, measures just 5.6mm thick and features a Grade 5 titanium frame, giving it unmatched strength with a high-gloss mirror finish. The phone’s innovative internal architecture maximises space for the battery, delivering all-day battery life.

Apple has added Ceramic Shield 2 to both the front and back, offering 3x better scratch resistance on the front and 4x better crack resistance on the back, making it more durable than any previous iPhone.

The 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display features ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On functionality, and 3,000 nits peak brightness, providing vibrant, glare-free visuals even in bright sunlight.

Additional features include the Action button for quick access to functions, and Camera Control, letting users launch the camera or enable visual intelligence in one press.

Camera

The iPhone Air comes with a 48MP Fusion main camera, equivalent to four lenses, featuring 28mm and 35mm focal lengths and 2x optical-quality Telephoto. Low-light performance is improved with a 2.0µm quad-pixel sensor and sensor-shift OIS. The updated Photonic Engine captures more lifelike details and vibrant colours.

The 18MP Center Stage front camera introduces the first square sensor on iPhone, offering a wide field of view for selfies and video calls. Dual Capture allows simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras, while AI-assisted framing ensures everyone is in the shot.

Video recording supports 4K60 fps Dolby Vision, Action mode, Spatial Audio, Audio Mix, and wind noise reduction, ensuring professional-quality results.

Under the hood

At the heart of iPhone Air are the A19 Pro, N1, and C1X chips, making it Apple’s most power-efficient iPhone ever.

A19 Pro: 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU for fast performance, AAA-level gaming, and on-device AI processing.

N1: Wireless chip supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, improving hotspot and AirDrop performance.

C1X: Cellular modem 2x faster than previous generation, consuming 30% less energy.

These chips enable advanced features while maintaining remarkable battery efficiency. Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 optimises battery life based on usage patterns.

eSIM-only

The iPhone Air adopts eSIM-only connectivity, saving space and enhancing security. eSIM simplifies travel and roaming, supported by 500+ carriers worldwide, and cannot be removed if the phone is lost or stolen.

iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence

Running iOS 26, the iPhone Air benefits from enhanced Apple Intelligence features:

Live Translation in Messages and Phone

Visual intelligence for screenshot analysis and actionable insights

New apps and improvements in CarPlay, Music, Maps, Wallet, and Apple Games

Privacy-protected on-device AI accessible offline

Pricing and availability in the UAE

The iPhone Air is shaping up to be Apple’s sleekest design statement in years — ultra-thin, powerful, and minimalist with its single-lens setup.

It will be available in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Pricing starts at Dh4,299 in the UAE. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12 from 4pm UAE time, with availability starting a week later on Friday, September 19.