iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sell out on strong pre-order demand, UAE retailers say

Apple’s iPhone 18 series has recorded a strong start in the UAE, with retailers confirming that pre-order demand for the Pro and Pro Max models has exceeded expectations – continuing a pattern of premium-model demand seen at previous launches.

The iPhone’s two new variants go on sale across the UAE this morning (Friday) at Apple stores and other brick-and-mortar outlets of digital retailers in the country.

Rajat Asthana, CEO of Eros, said the response to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max had been “overwhelming as expected,” with the new burgundy and glacier blue colourways proving especially popular among buyers.

“Initial allocation from the brand for stocks are all sold out,” Asthana said, adding that the 512GB variant was the most sought-after option despite a price increase compared with the iPhone 17 series – a trend he said would help push up average selling prices at stores.

Eros currently stocks the iPhone 18 range at four outlets across Dubai – Palm Jumeirah Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Hills, and BurJuman Mall.

A Jumbo Electronics spokesperson echoed the sentiment, describing “a very strong response” during the pre-order period, with burgundy again emerging as one of the most popular colours. The iPhone 18 range is available across Jumbo's UAE stores as well as online platform.

The pattern mirrors last year’s iPhone 17 launch, when Asthana told Khaleej Times demand was “unprecedented,” with footfall up 50 per cent year-on-year and pre-orders selling out within minutes.

At that launch too, the Pro Max – particularly its larger storage variants – led demand, with some devices later reselling on the grey market for as much as Dh14,000 against an original price of Dh8,499.

This year’s official iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launch took place on Friday, September 18, after the pre-order window itself sold out online in under 20 minutes.

Foldable iPhone builds anticipation

Both retailers pointed to growing customer interest in Apple’s first foldable device, to be called the iPhone Duo, which is scheduled to arrive next month. Pre-orders are set to open on 16 October, with availability from October 23, at a starting price of Dh8,499 and goes up to Dh13,599.

Asthana said many customers were already holding off purchases in anticipation of the new format, while Jumbo said the foldable model was "generating the highest level of customer interest" among shoppers browsing the wider iPhone 18 line-up.

To support demand, Jumbo said it was seeing more customers opt for flexible payment plans. The retailer is offering 0 per cent instalment options for up to 24 months, alongside a guaranteed buyback programme offering up to 70 per cent of a device's value for a Dh129 sign-up fee – an improvement on the 68 per cent buyback rate it offered during last year's iPhone 17 launch.

Customers trading in an iPhone 13 through iPhone 17 can also receive an additional Dh100 on top of the applicable trade-in value, the spokesperson added.