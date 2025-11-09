iPhone 18 rumours: Release date, design, and what to expect from Apple’s next flagship

After shaking things up with the iPhone 17 — giving the basic model a long-awaited 120Hz display and introducing the ultra-slim iPhone Air — Apple looks set for another interesting year. The iPhone 18 family is already generating buzz, even though it’s not expected to hit shelves until late 2026.

So, what’s next for Apple’s flagship? Here’s a roundup of everything we know so far from all the leaks and rumours:

Release date and pricing

Apple’s annual September iPhone launch has been almost a ritual for more than a decade — except in 2020, when the pandemic pushed things back to October. However, according to Korean publication ETNews, that tradition may soon change.

The iPhone 18 Pro models and the rumoured iPhone Fold are expected to launch in September 2026. However, the standard iPhone 18 may not arrive until Spring 2027, reportedly alongside a new iPhone 18e.

This could be Apple’s strategic attempt to steer more buyers toward its pricier Pro models, though it’s a risky move considering the popularity of the base iPhone this year. The position of the next iPhone Air in this lineup also remains uncertain.

As for pricing, nothing is confirmed yet. The iPhone 17 kept its starting price at $799, while the Pro version began at $1,099. Analysts expect Apple to maintain these prices for now, especially since back-to-back price hikes would be unusual even for the Cupertino giant.

Design rumours

After the iPhone 17 lineup revamped Apple’s look, don’t expect drastic visual changes this time — though subtle refinements are likely.

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could feature a transparent rear glass finish, adding a futuristic twist to the familiar design. Display sizes are expected to remain the same: 6.3 inches for the iPhone 18 and 18 Pro, 6.5 inches for the iPhone Air 2, and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The front could see a bigger shift. Some reports claim Apple is testing under-display Face ID technology, potentially removing the Dynamic Island and introducing a single punch-hole camera. Others say Apple will simply make the Face ID “pill” smaller.

And in true Apple style, there may be new colours on the horizon: rumours point to brown, purple, and burgundy for the Pro lineup, a bold step away from the usual greys and silvers.

Camera upgrades

Apple’s cameras could see another significant leap with the iPhone 18 lineup. A 24-megapixel front-facing camera is rumoured for all models except the entry-level iPhone 18e — a notable upgrade from the iPhone 17’s 18MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max versions might gain a variable aperture system, letting photographers control light intake for more versatile shooting in different environments.

Apple is also reportedly revising its Camera Control button, simplifying it to cut manufacturing costs — though it’s expected to retain its pressure-sensitive functionality.

It’s still early days for iPhone 18 rumours, but there’s already plenty to be intrigued by. That said, the rumored delay of the base iPhone 18 until 2027 could test Apple’s loyal fan base — especially if the Pro and Fold models dominate shelves for months before that.