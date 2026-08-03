iPhone 18 Pro release date: When Apple is expected to reveal its new lineup

Apple’s next iPhone event is most likely a month away, but the company has not yet confirmed when its 2026 smartphones will be unveiled.

As of August 3, Apple’s official events page does not list a September keynote. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has identified September 8 or September 9 as the most likely dates, with Wednesday, September 9 emerging as the stronger prediction because the US Labor Day holiday falls on Monday, September 7.

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Should Apple maintain its usual 10am Pacific start time, viewers in the UAE would be able to watch the presentation from approximately 9pm Gulf Standard Time.

The invitation itself could arrive on August 25 or 26. As highlighted by MacRumors, Apple announced each of its past few September iPhone events exactly 14 days before the keynote, including the iPhone 17 event on August 26, 2025, ahead of its September 9 presentation.

This year’s lineup is expected to look different; reports suggest Apple will reveal the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first book-style foldable iPhone, which has been informally referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. Bloomberg reports that the foldable remains scheduled to debut alongside the Pro models in September.

The standard iPhone 18 may be missing from the event altogether. Apple is reportedly splitting the family across two launches, with the regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and possibly a second-generation iPhone Air arriving in spring 2027.

If the keynote takes place on September 8 or 9, pre-orders could begin on September 11 or 12, followed by the first retail release on Friday, September 18. Apple used a similar one-week gap for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 generations.

The foldable model may be the exception because conflicting supply-chain reports suggest that orders or deliveries may begin later than those of the iPhone 18 Pro models.

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