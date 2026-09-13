iPhone 18 Pro UAE launch: Should you sell your old phone now?

With iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models arriving in the UAE on September 18, many residents are wondering whether to sell their old phones now or hold on. Traders in Deira say prices for used iPhones are likely to soften once the new models hit shelves.

"Used iPhone prices normally come under pressure when a new model enters the market," said Ashraf, who owns a mobile shop in Deira. "I expect some models could lose around 10 per cent in value within about a week." As an example, he said a good-condition iPhone 17 Pro Max currently fetches around Dh3,300. After the iPhone 18 arrives, that could drop closer to Dh3,000.

But not every model will fall. "The iPhone 16 Pro Max is still in very strong demand, and availability is limited," Ashraf said. "So its price could even remain strong or increase."

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UAE residents were able to place orders for the new iPhone 18 series on Saturday, September 12. The phone will be available for pick up on September 18. The iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable, will be available for pre-order in October.

Condition matters

Mursheed, another Deira trader, said battery health plays a major role in valuations. "If the battery health is around 80 per cent, the offer can be roughly 15 to 20 per cent lower," he said.

Physical damage also costs sellers. "A replaced screen can reduce the value by around Dh350, while a replaced battery may bring the offer down by about Dh300," he said. "Even visible scratches can reduce the price by around Dh200."

A phone with around 95 per cent battery health, good condition, and the original box and cable will always get a better offer, he added.

Trade-in could be smarter

Arshad, who owns a mobile shop at Times Square Center Dubai, said demand for the iPhone 18 series, especially the foldable Duo, is already high.

"We are expecting prices of used phones will definitely fall once the phone comes into the UAE market," he said. "A lot of people are choosing to trade in their old phones and take advantage of the discount Apple offers."

Apple trade-in values range from Dh160 to over Dh3,000, depending on the model. Mursheed agreed that trading in can sometimes beat a cash sale. "It depends on the model and the condition of the device," he said.