iPhone 18 Pro rumours: Release date, price, camera and AI features

Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup is still months away, but leaks and analyst reports are already painting a clearer picture of what could be one of the company's most significant upgrades in recent years.

Expected to launch in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max, the iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to introduce major camera improvements, bigger batteries, faster connectivity and a smarter AI-powered Siri experience.

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Here's everything we know so far:

Expected release date and price

Apple has traditionally unveiled new iPhones in September, and most analysts expect the company to stick to that schedule this year. According to multiple supply-chain reports and analyst predictions, the iPhone 18 series is likely to debut during Apple's annual autumn event.

Pricing, however, could be a different story. Industry analysts have warned that rising memory costs driven by AI hardware demand could push smartphone prices higher. Several reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around $1,299, up from previous generations, although Apple has yet to confirm any pricing details.

Familiar design, better displays

While Apple is not expected to radically redesign the iPhone this year, reports indicate refinements are coming. The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could keep its 6.9-inch screen.

Leakers including Instant Digital have suggested Apple is demanding significantly brighter OLED panels this year. There are also rumours of a smaller Dynamic Island on some models, although reports remain mixed regarding whether the Pro variants will receive the change.

Colour options reportedly include silver, grey, light blue and a new dark cherry finish.

Biggest camera upgrade yet?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing some of the biggest camera hardware improvements in the history of the Pro lineup.

The standout rumour is the introduction of a variable aperture camera system. If accurate, users would be able to control how much light enters the lens, delivering more natural background blur and improved low-light photography. The telephoto camera is also expected to receive a larger aperture for better zoom performance.

Bigger battery, faster performance

Several supply-chain reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could feature a battery exceeding 5,000mAh, potentially making it one of the longest-lasting iPhones ever.

Under the hood, Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. Reports from Korean publication The Bell also suggest Apple may standardise 12GB RAM across the entire iPhone 18 range as AI features become more demanding.

Connectivity upgrades are also expected, including Apple's next-generation C2 modem, improved Wi-Fi performance and expanded satellite communication capabilities.

AI-powered Siri takes centre stage

Perhaps the most anticipated upgrade is Siri. Following Apple's renewed push into artificial intelligence, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch with iOS 27 and a significantly smarter Siri powered by Apple Intelligence.

Apple has already previewed features such as on-screen awareness, deeper app integration and more natural interactions. Rather than acting as a chatbot, Apple says Siri will focus on helping users complete tasks more efficiently.

For now, however, everything about the iPhone 18 Pro series remains unofficial.

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