Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Top 10 rumoured upgrades you need to know

With Apple gearing up for its next iPhone cycle, early leaks around the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are starting to paint a clearer picture.

While the design may not change dramatically, the focus appears to be on meaningful upgrades across performance, camera capabilities, and efficiency. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 biggest rumours so far.

1. A new red colour option

After the success of Cosmic Orange, Apple could introduce a bold new red finish for the Pro lineup.

2. Smaller Dynamic Island

The Dynamic Island is expected to shrink, thanks to Face ID components like the flood illuminator potentially moving under the display.

This could result in a cleaner front design and more usable screen space.

3. Familiar display sizes

Don’t expect a size change this year. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is rumoured to retain its 6.3-inch display (Pro) and 6.9-inch display (Pro Max).

The overall design, including the triple-camera “plateau,” is also expected to remain.

4. More efficient LTPO+ displays

Apple may introduce improved LTPO+ display technology, which dynamically adjusts refresh rates more efficiently.

This could result in better battery life, smoother performance, and more efficient power consumption.

5. Variable Aperture Camera

One of the most exciting upgrades could be a variable aperture for the main 48MP camera. This would allow users to control how much light enters the lens and adjust depth of field manually.

While smartphone sensors are smaller than traditional cameras, this could still bring DSLR-like control to the iPhone.

6. A20 Pro Chip (2nm Power)

The new A20 Pro chip is expected to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process, a significant leap from the current 3nm architecture.

7. C2 Modem upgrade

Apple is continuing its push toward in-house connectivity.

The iPhone 18 Pro models could feature the C2 modem, building on the C1 and C1X chips introduced in earlier models.

8. Simplified Camera Control button

Apple may streamline the Camera Control button by removing swipe gestures, focusing on simpler, more intuitive interactions.

9. Refined rear design and MagSafe

Subtle changes to the rear design are also expected, including a more frosted glass finish, tweaks to the Ceramic Shield, and possible improvements to MagSafe charging. These changes aim to enhance durability and aesthetics without altering the core design language.

10. A slightly thicker Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be slightly thicker than its predecessor, potentially to house a larger battery.

What else is coming, and when?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, alongside a rumoured foldable iPhone, although the latter may ship later than the iPhone 18 series.