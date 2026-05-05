iPhone 18 Pro: Five rumoured features, including variable aperture camera and smaller Dynamic Island

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be significant upgrades over this year's models, with five major improvements expected when they launch this September alongside the new iPhone Ultra foldable.

Smaller Dynamic Island and unified design

The Dynamic Island is shrinking thanks to Face ID components moving under the display, potentially creating the smallest display cutout in years. Apple's also addressing complaints about the iPhone 17 Pro's polarising two-tone back by blending the aluminum and glass areas for a more unified look.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Early rumours suggest Apple is testing bolder new colour options, building on the success of the 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange. So far, all rumours point to 'Dark Cherry' being the highlight colour option.

Variable aperture camera finally arrives

Camera upgrades remain a key selling point. The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly feature a variable aperture main camera, giving users precise control over depth-of-field (DoF). The Telephoto camera is also getting a wider aperture, among other improvements.

Bigger batteries return

The iPhone 17 Pro series introduced the biggest iPhone batteries yet, and Apple's doubling down. A reliable leaker says the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be thicker and heavier to accommodate a larger battery. While only the Pro Max is specifically mentioned, Apple surprised users by giving both 17 Pro models battery upgrades, so both 18 Pro models will likely benefit.

Simplified camera control button

The Camera Control button debuted on iPhone 16 but proved overly complicated for many users. Apple's reportedly simplifying it for iPhone 18, removing touch-sensitive components for a more user-friendly experience.

Apple's C2 modem

After introducing its C1 modem in the iPhone 16e and C1X in the iPhone Air, Apple will bring the C2 modem to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Apple's modems have proven efficient with better battery life than Qualcomm's options.

September's still months away, but the iPhone 18 Pro looks set to deliver what most users want in their new device: better performance, longer battery life, and camera upgrades.

Want to know more about your favourite tech products in the UAE? Check out the links below or click here to see Khaleej Times' coverage on technology.