iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Foldable iPhone: Expected launch date revealed

Apple's next-generation iPhone lineup is just a few months away.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its long-rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra during a special event in early September, with Tuesday, September 8, emerging as the most likely announcement date. September 9 is seen as the alternative if Apple opts for a Wednesday event.

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The prediction follows Apple's long-established launch strategy. For more than a decade, the company has typically introduced new iPhones on the first Tuesday or Wednesday after the US Labor Day holiday before opening pre-orders later that week and releasing devices in mid-September.

If the schedule holds, Apple fans in the UAE could expect pre-orders to begin within days of the announcement, followed by availability later in the month.

This year's event is expected to be one of Apple's busiest yet. Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, industry reports suggest the company could finally unveil its first foldable iPhone, widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra, marking Apple's entry into the rapidly growing foldable smartphone market.

On the hardware front, the iPhone 18 Pro models are rumoured to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm manufacturing process, improved battery life, a variable-aperture camera system and refinements to the Dynamic Island. Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone Ultra is expected to become Apple's most premium smartphone to date.

Pricing, however, remains the biggest question mark.

Analysts have warned that rising memory costs driven by demand for AI hardware could push iPhone prices higher this year. Several reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models may cost up to $200 more than their predecessors, although Apple has not confirmed any pricing.

As always, Apple has remained silent about its upcoming products. Until invitations for its annual September event are sent out, the launch date and specifications remain based on industry reports.

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