iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a cleaner display with this key upgrade

Early leaks about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max point towards subtle upgrades, headlined by a smaller Dynamic Island. It’s not the kind of headline-grabbing redesign that turns heads instantly, but it could significantly improve how the iPhone feels and functions in everyday use.

The Dynamic Island — first introduced on iPhone 14 — is expected to shrink on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, giving users a cleaner and more immersive display.

While the change may sound minor, it could reduce visual obstruction on the screen, improve content viewing, especially for videos and games, and potentially make the interface feel more modern if Apple decides to pair the upgrade with another design change.

That said, if you’re expecting a dramatic redesign, this may not be the year.

Reports indicate that bezels will remain ultra-thin, with no major changes, and that the overall design language will stay familiar.

This aligns with Apple’s broader strategy of iterative upgrades, refining what already works instead of chasing radical shifts every year. But that puts off a lot of users who wait every year for massive upgrades.

One of the most talked-about rumours in recent years has been under-display Face ID, the idea of completely hiding sensors beneath the screen.

However, it looks like that breakthrough isn’t ready just yet. Instead of rushing unfinished tech, Apple appears to be taking its time.

The same could be said for Apple's highly anticipated foldable device, reported to debut this year, after years of speculation.

The Cupertino tech giants launched several products last month and are expected to announce several more before its big annual Fall event.