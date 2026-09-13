Buy iPhone 18 Pro from Dh225 per month in UAE: Etisalat, du roll out payment plans

As pre-orders of the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begin across the UAE, with availability expected from September 18 onwards, major telecom operators like du and Etisalat have already rolled out their payment plans.

The new lineup will be available in four colours: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy, with both models featuring a smaller and even more useful Dynamic Island, as well as A20 Pro and a next-generation vapour chamber that together deliver the highest sustained performance in iPhone history.

The two operators are giving customers a chance to book the devices with multiple instalment plans. Etisalat is giving users a chance to pay over the course of 6, 12, 18 and 24 months, along with an option to pay the entire amount in one go. Meanwhile du, gives the chance to pay either over 12 months or 24 months.

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Different pricing options are available across the offered storage spaces of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. Additionally, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is only available to pre-order with postpaid plans.

Take a look at the latest instalments:

iPhone 18 Pro payment plans

Du packages

256 GB

12 months: Dh426 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh213 per month plus 5 per cent vat

512 GB

12 months: Dh496 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh248 per month plus 5 per cent vat

1 TB

12 months: Dh640 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh320 per month plus 5 per cent vat

2 TB

12 months: Dh856 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh428 per month plus 5 per cent vat

Etisalat packages

256 GB

6 months: Dh850 per month

12 months: Dh448 per month

18 months: Dh299 per month

24 months: Dh225 per month

One time: Dh5,099

512 GB

6 months: Dh992 per month

12 months: Dh534 per month

18 months: Dh361 per month

24 months: Dh273 per month

One time: Dh5,949

1 TB

6 months: Dh1,275 per month

12 months: Dh687 per month

18 months: Dh464 per month

24 months: Dh351 per month

One time: Dh7,649

2 TB

6 months: Dh1,700 per month

12 months: Dh915 per month

18 months: Dh618 per month

24 months: Dh469 per month

One time: Dh10,199

iPhone 18 Pro Max payment plans

Du packages

256 GB

12 months: Dh458 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh229 per month plus 5 per cent vat

512 GB

12 months: Dh530 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh265 per month plus 5 per cent vat

1 TB

12 months: Dh674 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh337 per month plus 5 per cent vat

2 TB

12 months: Dh888 per month plus 5 per cent vat

24 months: Dh444 per month plus 5 per cent vat

Etisalat packages

256 GB

6 months: Dh917 per month

12 months: Dh480 per month

18 months: Dh321 per month

24 months: Dh240 per month

One time: Dh5,499

512 GB

6 months: Dh1,059 per month

12 months: Dh570 per month

18 months: Dh385 per month

24 months: Dh292.01 per month

One time: Dh6,349

1 TB

6 months: Dh1,342.01 per month

12 months: Dh722 per month

18 months: Dh488 per month

24 months: Dh370 per month

One time: Dh8,049

2 TB

6 months: Dh1,767 per month

12 months: Dh951 per month

18 months: Dh642 per month

24 months: Dh487 per month

One time: Dh10,599

For du customers, it is important to remember that cancelling the offer before the contract ends will result in an early cancellation fee for every remaining month.

Key features iPhone 18 Pro

6.3" Super Retina XDR Display: Features ProMotion technology, Always-On display, and Dynamic Island for a smoother and more interactive experience.

Aluminum Unibody with Action Button: Premium aluminum design with the Action Button and Camera Control for faster access to photo and video tools.

Ceramic Shield 2 Protection: Offers 3 times more better scratch resistance and water resistance up to 6 metres for 30 minutes.

A20 Pro Chip: Equipped with a 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and advanced Neural Accelerators for exceptional performance.

Dual 16-Core Neural Engine: Delivers powerful AI and machine learning capabilities across the device.

48MP Pro Fusion Camera System: Includes a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, 48MP Ultra Wide, and 48MP Telephoto cameras for professional-quality photography.

18MP Centre Stage Front Camera: Captures high-quality selfies and video calls while keeping you centred in the frame.

Long battery life and fast charging: Up to 36 hours of video playback and fast charging that reaches 50 per cent in approximately 15 minutes.

Key features iPhone 18 Pro Max

6.9" Super Retina XDR Display: Features ProMotion technology, Always-On display, and Dynamic Island for an immersive and ultra-smooth viewing experience.

Aluminum Unibody with Action Button: Premium aluminum design with the Action Button and Camera Control for faster access to photo and video tools.

Ceramic Shield 2 Protection: Offers 3 times better scratch resistance and water resistance up to 6 metres for 30 minutes.

A20 Pro Chip: Powered by a 6-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and advanced Neural Accelerators for exceptional speed and efficiency.

Dual 16-Core Neural Engine: Delivers enhanced AI and machine learning performance for smarter experiences.

48MP Pro Fusion Camera System: Includes a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, 48MP Ultra Wide, and 48MP Telephoto cameras for professional-quality photos and videos.

18MP Center Stage Front Camera: Captures clear selfies and video calls while intelligently keeping you centered in the frame.

Longest battery life yet: Enjoy up to 45 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Fast charging: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 50 per cent charge in approximately 15 minutes.

UAE pre-order prices

Available in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499. Customers trading in iPhone 13 or later can get Dh640 to Dh3,260 in credit instantly.

US customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max beginning at 4pm UAE time on Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 20 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 25.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Duo, unveiled as part of Apple’s biggest iPhone redesign in a decade, will be available in the UAE from October 23, with pre-orders opening on October 16. The UAE will be among the first markets to receive the device.

Prices start at Dh8,499 and rise to Dh13,599 for the highest configuration, putting the foldable firmly at the top end of the smartphone market.

Apple has also unveiled a feature aimed at addressing growing concerns over AI-generated and manipulated images.