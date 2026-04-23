iPhone 18 Pro getting variable aperture lens, three more camera upgrades leaked

Apple is developing four major camera upgrades for future iPhones, with at least one variable aperture expected to debut in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to reputable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station.

In an April 22 post, Digital Chat Station confirmed that variable aperture will be added to the iPhone 18 Pro camera system. While some earlier reports suggested this feature might be exclusive to the Pro Max model, the latest leak indicates both Pro variants will receive the upgrade.

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Variable aperture will enable users to control depth of field (DoF) with greater precision.

The iOS 27 Camera app is expected to offer intuitive controls that make adjusting depth of field accessible to all users, not just photography experts.

Three additional camera upgrades in development

Beyond variable aperture, Digital Chat Station revealed three more camera improvements in Apple's pipeline, though these are not expected to launch with iPhone 18 Pro this year:

Main Camera: 1/1.12″ extra-large sensor for improved light capture and image quality

Ultra Wide Camera: Enhanced optical image stabilisation (OIS) for sharper wide-angle shots

Telephoto Camera: 200MP periscope lens offering unprecedented zoom capabilities

While the exact launch timeline for these three additional upgrades remains unclear, Digital Chat Station's strong track record suggests this roadmap accurately reflects Apple's future iPhone camera development plans.

Apple typically unveils new iPhone models in September, meaning the iPhone 18 Pro with variable aperture would likely debut in September 2026 if the leak proves accurate. Meanwhile, you can check out our top 10 rumoured upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 18 series in the link below.