iPhone 18 Pro, Duo prices: Is UAE cheaper than US, Saudi Arabia and India?

Apple launched their new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the Surprise and Shine event on September 9, along with its first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities, in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black finishes. While the Pro and Pro Max models will be available for pre-order from September 12, the Duo can be ordered from October 16 onwards.

But before Apple fanatics can make this very expensive decision, a lot of comaparisons and assessments need to be done — and we don't mean just features. The price of the devices vary from country to country due to local sales taxes, GST or VAT.

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Here is a price comparison across UAE, US, India and Saudi Arabia, to analyse where will the new Apple devices be the cheapest.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max prices

Price in UAE: Available i, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499. UAE retail prices include 5 per cent VAT.

Price in US: Pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max starts at $1,199 (Dh4,403) and $1,299 (Dh4,771), up $100 from the starting prices of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The listed US price does not include state sales tax, which typically adds 5 per cent to 10 per cent depending on where you purchase it.

Price in Saudi Arabia: The iPhone 18 Pro starts at SAR5,699 in Saudi Arabia equivalent to around Dh5,580. The iPhone 18 Pro Max (256GB) is priced at SAR6,099.

Price in India: In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs1,64,900 (Dh6,334) for the 256GB storage variant. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the same 256GB storage option.

iPhone Duo Prices

Price in UAE: The iPhone Duo will be available in the UAE from October 23. The UAE will be among the first markets to receive the device. Prices start at Dh8,499 and rise to Dh13,599 for the highest configuration.

Price in US: The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 in the United States, equivalent to about Dh7,340 before sales tax. The price varies significantly depending on the internal storage capacity you choose.

Price in Saudi Arabia: The Apple iPhone Duo starts at SAR9,499 in Saudi Arabia

Price in India: The iPhone Duo is priced at Rs2,99,900 (Dh11,570) in India.

The figures put UAE in a middle position. The US is the cheapest on the advertised price for both the iPhone 18 Pro and Duo. But the UAE is cheaper than Saudi Arabia and substantially cheaper than India for both devices.