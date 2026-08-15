iPhone 18 lineup revealed? iOS 27 beta drops hints hidden in software

As Apple fans hold their breath ahead of the anticipated September launch, rumours are already swirling about what the iPhone 18 lineup could look like.

A glimpse into the possible lineup has emerged following Apple's iOS 27 beta release. Digging through the software, Macworld uncovered hints pointing to the iPhones set to launch soon.

This isn't the first time references to unreleased phones have surfaced through software updates.

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Reports point to six unannounced iPhone models buried in the iOS 27 beta code.

What the new lineup could offer

The findings point to the iPhone 18 lineup, an iPhone 18e, a second-generation iPhone Air, and an iPhone Ultra.

Apple hasn't confirmed any of these devices, but the beta references are described as some of the strongest hints yet about the company's next iPhone lineup.

According to reports, these mentions turned up in system files tied to battery drivers and battery intelligence features. Alongside currently available iPhone models, iOS 27 Beta 5 names six unreleased devices by their internal Apple codenames.

The codenames break down as follows: V62 corresponds to the iPhone Air 2, V63 to the iPhone 18 Pro, V64 to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, V67 to the iPhone 18, V68 to the iPhone Ultra, and V69 to the iPhone 18e.

When will the new iPhones drop?

Reports suggest conflicting information on the launch of the new iPhones with earlier reports.

Some say Apple would stagger the iPhone 18 lineup, launching the Pro models first, while delaying the base model until the following year. Others indicate the foldable iPhone will arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.

According to a post on Weibo, Apple’s foldable iPhone display is set to enter mass production in July. That timing is significant because it aligns with display production for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

In Apple’s typical product cycle, July mass production supports a September launch window, suggesting the foldable iPhone remains on track for a fall debut.

If all goes according to plan, Apple could unveil its first foldable flagship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September. For its foldable iPhone displays, Apple is reportedly relying exclusively on Samsung, sidelining LG Display for this project.

[With inputs from Husain Rizvi]