iPhone 18 launch Dubai: Buyers resell new phones for up to Dh3,000 premium

iPhone fever reached its peak in Dubai on Friday morning, with buyers reselling newly purchased iPhone 18 units for premiums of up to Dh3,000 within hours of sales opening across the UAE.

Khaleej Times visited one of the Apple stores in Dubai on Friday morning, where customers who had secured pre-orders with Apple were already lining up to sell their new devices at a steep mark-up, even as other shoppers were still queuing to collect theirs.

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As soon as buyers emerged from Apple stores across the UAE with their new handsets, resellers were on hand to snap them up.

Most of those flipping their devices had managed to secure the iPhone 18 Pro in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, with the new burgundy finish emerging as the most sought-after colour.

“I will charge Dh2,000 additional for the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB in burgundy,” one seller outside the Apple store at the Mall of the Emirates told Khaleej Times.

Two buyers who had successfully secured pre-orders were asking Dh8,000 for the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB in burgundy – approximately Dh3,000 above the phone’s Dh5,099 retail price.

Another seller had priced his iPhone 18 Pro 256GB at Dh5,600 and his Pro Max 256GB at Dh6,500.

Official pricing and trade-in options

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099 for the 256GB model, while the Pro Max begins at Dh5,499. Storage options extend up to 2TB, with prices reaching Dh10,199 and Dh10,599, respectively.

Apple is also offering a trade-in scheme, under which buyers can receive between Dh160 and Dh3,260 in credit towards a new device, depending on the condition and model of their current phone.

Demand builds on pre-order buzz

The scenes echoed the anticipation that had been building since pre-orders opened the previous Saturday, when retailers told Khaleej Times that buyers were prepared to pay up to Dh1,500 above list price to get their hands on the new models early, with burgundy already tipped as the standout colour choice.

Industry sources had also suggested any such premium typically eases within the first few days of a launch, as supply catches up with demand.