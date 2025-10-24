iPhone 17: Why Apple’s latest lineup is a global hit

There’s no denying it; Apple may just be on the right track to get its groove back. The iPhone 17 lineup has landed with the kind of impact we haven’t seen in the last few years. Sales figures are already turning heads, and while the design looks familiar at first glance, it’s what’s inside (and beneath) that’s driving the buzz.

Apple’s latest iPhones, launched on September 19, are flying off shelves. In their first ten days on sale, the iPhone 17 lineup outsold the iPhone 16 series by roughly 14 per cent across the US and China, two of Apple’s most crucial markets.

Digging deeper, the story gets even more impressive. In China, Apple has sold almost twice as many iPhone 17 units compared to the iPhone 16 during launch week. That’s a clear sign buyers are gravitating toward the entry-level model — now seen as a smarter, more balanced option than last year’s version. Combined data from the US and China shows that while the base iPhone 16 accounted for 19 per cent of overall series sales, the iPhone 17 has jumped to 22 per cent, suggesting a renewed appetite for the “regular” iPhone.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max still dominate the lineup, according to Counterpoint Research, largely helped by carrier subsidies and upgrade deals that make the premium jump feel easier.

Here in the UAE, the momentum is just as strong. As Khaleej Times reported, several retailers are already facing supply shortages due to overwhelming demand. Footfall in Apple stores has surged by 50 per cent than the previous year. And, as reported right after the launch, fans were happily paying thousands of dirhams more to get their hands on the new device.

The new iPhone Air, however, is off to a more measured start. With its price that sits awkwardly close to the iPhone 17 Pro, it’s currently a niche choice, albeit a slightly more successful one than last year’s iPhone 16 Plus. Still, for many, the base iPhone 17 hits the perfect balance: faster chip, brighter display, better front camera, more storage, and the same price. It’s easy to see why it’s winning hearts and wallets.

A new three-year plan

But the real game-changer isn’t just this year’s sales, but also what Apple’s reportedly setting up for the future. The iPhone 17 lineup reportedly marks the start of a new three-year innovation roadmap, one that promises genuine design evolution every single year.

According to reports from Asia-based supply chain insiders, Apple is gearing up for a bold redesign streak:

2026: The company’s first foldable iPhone, featuring a book-style hinge similar to the Galaxy Z Fold, with a flexible LTPO+ OLED display that expands to iPad mini size.

2027: A special 20th-anniversary iPhone with a “zero-bezel” screen that wraps seamlessly around all four edges.

2028: A compact clamshell-style foldable, designed with curved edges around the hinge so the crease blends naturally into the frame.

Even this year’s iPhone Air plays a role in that plan, hinting at Apple’s intent to diversify form factors and appeal to new segments. Performance-wise, though, in our iPhone Air review, we found that Apple's newest makes a stylish statement for someone who values portability and design, and doesn't rely on phone cameras.

The camera’s glow-up

Now, let’s talk about the real star of the show.

The iPhone 17, specifically the Pro models' camera upgrades, are one of the biggest reasons people are talking. Apple’s fine-tuned its image processing pipeline, delivering crisp detail, true-to-life colours, and better dynamic range. The 8× zoom lens is new, and the improved video stabilisation makes handheld clips look like they were shot on a gimbal.

The new camera even sparked a social-media trend — people posting side-by-side photos captioned “what I see vs what I captured,” using the ultrawide and zoom lenses. I tried it too, and I was honestly stunned by the difference. In daylight especially, the image quality is unreal — it’s the kind of clarity that makes you forget you’re holding a phone.

Take a look at the images below, captured on iPhone 17 Pro Max:

iOS 26

If you’ve updated to iOS 26, you’ll know it’s not the fastest rollout Apple’s ever done — but once you get past that (it feels smoother now compared to when it released), the new customisation options are fantastic. The lock-screen editing tools, especially the ability to adjust the digital clock’s size and placement to match your wallpaper’s composition, are simply satisfying. It’s the kind of personalisation that feels long overdue; you get a lot of control without really breaking Apple's design DNA.

A splash of orange

And then there’s that new orange finish (only in Pro models). It may have felt unpleasant on screen, but your perspective really changes when you see one in real life. And, you can even tell someone's got the new iPhone from quite a distance. This one's clearly a status symbol.

But if there's one place where Apple needs to up its game, keeping in mind the competition, it is its Apple Intelligence (Apple's suite of AI features). They've been quiet on that front, even as competitors have outpaced the Cupertino tech giants.

For now, the iPhone 17 lineup is doing exactly what Apple needed it to do, which is to rebuild excitement. Stronger sales, a renewed innovation roadmap, and some new features may have made this year’s lineup more than just another refresh.