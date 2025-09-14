iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air vs iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max: Key differences explained

Apple’s September event unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup, introducing four models that bring sharper designs, smarter chips, and brighter displays. Alongside the familiar standard and Pro variants, Apple has added a new player: the iPhone Air, a thinner and lighter model that replaces last year’s iPhone Plus variant.

The result is a refreshed range that balances affordability, performance, and style, but with some key differences depending on which device you choose.

Design and display

Apple’s redesign this year focuses on slimmer builds and revamped camera bumps:

iPhone 17 – Gets a pill-shaped vertical camera bump with dual lenses.

iPhone Air – Just 5.6mm thin and 165g, with a single rear camera, making it the slimmest iPhone ever.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max – Both feature a horizontal camera block that spans the phone’s back, paired with stronger aluminum frames for better heat management.

Screen sizes vary slightly:

iPhone 17 & 17 Pro: 6.3-inch OLED

iPhone Air: 6.5-inch OLED

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch OLED

Every model now boasts 3,000-nit peak brightness, Ceramic Shield 2, and ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Performance and hardware

Under the hood, Apple has drawn a sharper line between the standard and Pro tiers:

iPhone 17 – Runs on the new A19 chip, 20% faster than last year’s A18.

iPhone Air – Uses the A19 Pro chip, the same silicon as the Pro models, plus Apple’s upgraded C1 modem for improved 5G.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max – Also powered by A19 Pro, but enhanced with a new aluminum frame and vapour chamber cooling, promising 40% better sustained performance.

Storage starts at 256GB across the lineup, with the Pro Max going up to a massive 2TB.

Cameras

The camera system is where the lineup truly diverges:

iPhone 17 – Dual setup with a 48MP main + 48MP ultrawide, plus an upgraded 18MP selfie camera.

iPhone Air – A single 48MP main shooter, trading versatility for thinness.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max – Triple system with upgraded 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto. Both also get the new 18MP front camera with Center Stage support.

Battery and efficiency

Apple didn’t reveal exact capacities, but video playback estimates suggest:

iPhone Air: 27 hours

iPhone 17: 30 hours

iPhone 17 Pro: 33 hours

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 39 hours

Despite its slim design, the Air only loses a few hours compared to the larger models.

Software and features

All four models ship with iOS 26, which debuts the Liquid Glass interface, a streamlined Camera app, and updates to Safari, Photos, and Music. Apple’s AI suite, Apple Intelligence, is also included, though no brand-new tools were announced at the event.

Colours

iPhone 17 – Lavender, light blue, dark gray, silver-white, green

iPhone Air – Light blue, light gold, black, white

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max – White, dark blue, bright orange

Pricing and availability in the UAE

iPhone 17 – Dh3,399, with 256GB base storage

iPhone Air – Dh4,299, positioned where the iPhone Plus once was

iPhone 17 Pro – Dh4,699, the only model with a slight price hike, but upgraded with higher base storage

iPhone 17 Pro Max – Dh5,099, unchanged in price

All models are now available for preorder and hit UAE stores on September 19.