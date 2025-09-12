Save Dh3,500 on iPhone 17: UAE retailers offer deals, zero interest on instalments

Ahead of the in-store launch of iPhone 17, UAE retailers are tempting buyers with trade-in offers, allowing customers to save up to Dh3,500 by trading in their old devices.

On Tuesday, technology giant Apple officially unveiled the latest models in its iPhone lineup and other devices, which will be available in the UAE starting September 19.

The new Apple range is priced as follows: iPhone 17 at Dh3,399, iPhone Air at Dh4,299, iPhone Pro at Dh4,699, and iPhone Pro Max at Dh5,099. Pre-orders for all models begin on September 12 (Friday).

Dubai-based retail major Eros is offering a guaranteed buyback of up to 75 per cent of an iPhone's value, in addition to a trade-in promotion that allows customers to save up to Dh3,500 when exchanging their older iPhones. The company also announced special deals on accessory bundles at attractive prices.

Jumbo Electronics is offering a similar set of incentives — including up to 68 per cent guaranteed buyback, trade-in savings of up to Dh3,500, and 18–24–month instalment plans with zero interest.

SharafDG, another leading UAE electronics retailer, has also joined the fray with guaranteed buyback offers.

“Customers can secure up to 75 per cent of their iPhone’s value for three years, redefining how upgrades are imagined. The value promise makes future upgrades easier, smarter, and more affordable. This one-of-a-kind offer transforms the way UAE customers experience Apple, combining cutting-edge technology today with guaranteed confidence for tomorrow,” the company stated.

Customer expectations

Rajat Asthana, CEO of Eros, shared insights on expected consumer behaviour regarding the new release, noting that initial interest is high among tech-savvy users.

“Customer response to the newly launched iPhone 17 is likely to be strong among early adopters and brand loyalists, while more price-sensitive segments will carefully evaluate the upgrade value before purchasing.

“Camera upgradation and the slimmest iPhone are exciting the consumers, and so response can be gauged as good for the new iPhone 17 series with a lot of inquiries on the floor from customers regarding availability,” Asthana told Khaleej Times.

A spokesperson for Jumbo Electronics said the iPhone is always one of the most-awaited launches in the UAE, and the new iPhone 17 range has already generated strong excitement.

“With Apple introducing its thinnest iPhone yet and new form factors, we are seeing customers eager to upgrade. The Cosmic Orange Pro and Pro Max are drawing particular attention, while the iPhone Air is expected to resonate with those who value style and sleek design,” said the spokesperson.