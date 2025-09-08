iPhone 17 expected UAE release: Pre-orders and in-store date revealed by Apple’s launch pattern

Apple’s 'Awe Dropping' event is confirmed for Tuesday, September 9, where the company is expected to take the wraps off its iPhone 17 series. While Apple will only announce official dates during the keynote starting 9pm in the UAE, the tech giant has followed a familiar playbook for years, which gives us a very good idea of when UAE customers can get their hands on the new devices.

Pre-orders from Friday, September 12

Last year, Apple held its iPhone 16 launch on Monday, September 9, with pre-orders opening that Friday and deliveries starting a week later.

If Apple sticks to the same schedule in 2025, iPhone 17 pre-orders in the UAE should open on Friday, September 12, just three days after the launch event.

Release date: Friday, September 19

Deliveries and in-store availability are expected to begin on Friday, September 19. That’s when customers who pre-order will start receiving their devices, and Apple Stores across the UAE — particularly the Dubai Mall branch — will see their signature launch-day crowds.

The Dubai Mall Apple Store has consistently been among the busiest iPhone launch locations globally, with fans queuing before sunrise to be among the first to buy the new iPhone. Expect a repeat scene this year, especially for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

What this means for UAE buyers

The timeline suggests that UAE customers will have just ten days between the iPhone 17 announcement and the release date. Apple’s streamlined rollout ensures that the UAE remains in the first wave of countries to receive the devices.

So if you’re planning to upgrade, save the dates:

September 9 – Apple announces iPhone 17

September 12 – Pre-orders begin in the UAE

September 19 – Deliveries and in-store sales begin

And if you’re eyeing an in-store pickup in Dubai, get ready for launch day crowds at the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.