iPhone 17 Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3: What to expect at Apple’s September 9 event

Apple’s upcoming September 9 'Awe Dropping' event is shaping up to be one of its most ambitious launches in years. The showcase, set for Monday, 9pm UAE time at the company’s Cupertino, California headquarters, comes on the heels of reported record-breaking third-quarter earnings of $94 billion and is widely seen as the first step in a multi-year transformation strategy aimed at reinventing Apple’s hardware ecosystem.

Here are all the products Apple is expected to unveil at its showcase:

The Ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air'

Headlining the event is expected to be the all-new iPhone 17 'Air' — the first iPhone to carry the popular 'Air' branding long associated with Apple’s MacBook line. The device is rumoured to replace the underperforming iPhone Plus and is designed to turn heads with its ultra-thin 5.5mm profile, making it the slimmest iPhone ever.

Despite its thin frame, the iPhone 17 Air will pack a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, bringing Apple’s smoother refresh rates to non-Pro iPhones for the first time. A hybrid titanium-aluminum build could keep the weight down to just 145 grams, making it substantially lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro.

But the design has trade-offs. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Air will ship with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a smaller battery. Its USB-C port is expected to be slightly off-center, and simplified speaker grilles may disappoint design purists. Colour choices could include black, white, light gold, and a MacBook Air-style light blue. Pricing is tipped to start at $899 — the same as the outgoing iPhone Plus.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro

The standard iPhone 17 is rumoured to feature a new 24-megapixel selfie camera, doubling the resolution of current front-facing cameras. More importantly, Apple appears set to roll out ProMotion across the entire lineup, eliminating one of the clearest distinctions between Pro and non-Pro models.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly introduce a bold new camera design with a pill-shaped housing, anchored by a 48-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 8x optical zoom, which is a big leap from the 5x zoom on the iPhone 16 Pro. The Pro models may also move away from glass backs in favour of aluminium, improving durability while cutting down on weight.

Colour options could include new orange and blue finishes, teased in Apple’s event logo, alongside traditional black, white, and silver. The colourful motif also nods to a rumoured vapor chamber cooling system to manage heat during gaming or high-performance tasks.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3

Beyond iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 11 may focus on expanding health features. Reports suggest the watch could introduce blood-pressure trend detection, alerting wearers to potential hypertension without providing full medical readings. An updated S11 chip may enable better efficiency, while new 5G RedCap connectivity could deliver faster data than current LTE models.

For outdoor adventurers, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could prove the star. Expected to be the first Apple Watch with standalone satellite connectivity, it would enable emergency SOS alerts and potentially text messaging far from cellular coverage. Other rumoured upgrades include faster charging — 80 per cent in 30 minutes — plus the largest, brightest Apple Watch display yet.

AirPods Pro 3: Health meets audio

The next-generation AirPods Pro are also expected to get smarter. The AirPods Pro 3 may debut heart-rate monitoring via optical sensors, with additional whispers of temperature sensing and even real-time translation. Audio quality and Active Noise Cancellation should see improvements thanks to a new H3 chip, while a slimmer design could bring a more discreet look.

Event and availability

Apple’s September 9 event will stream live on Apple’s website, YouTube, and Apple TV. Khaleej Times will do a live blog reporting on all the announcements as they happen.

If history holds, pre-orders for the new iPhones will open on Friday, September 12, with at least some models reaching stores and customers by September 19.