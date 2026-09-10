iOS 27 release date confirmed: When can you download Apple’s big new iPhone update?

Apple has just had one of its biggest September showcases in years, and while the shiny new iPhones, Watches and AirPods naturally grabbed attention, there is one question many users will be asking today: when is iOS 27 coming to my iPhone?

The answer is very soon. Apple has confirmed that iOS 27 will begin rolling out as a free update to compatible iPhones on Monday, September 14.

The company has not confirmed a precise UAE release time, but Apple’s major iOS updates typically go live around 10am Pacific Time, which is usually around 9pm in the UAE. It may take a little time to appear on every eligible phone, especially as millions of people try to download it at once.

If it does not show up immediately, do not panic. Check again later in the evening or the following morning.

Apple’s big September event, in brief

At its 'Surprise and Shine' event on September 9, Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, its first foldable handset called the iPhone Duo, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5.

For UAE buyers, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499. Pre-orders open on September 12, with the phones landing in stores on September 18. Apple’s new Watch models and AirPods 5 are also due in stores from September 18.

The iPhone Duo, Apple’s much-awaited first foldable phone, is expected to arrive later. It will run iOS 27.1 rather than the initial iOS 27 release.

But you do not need to buy a brand-new iPhone to experience iOS 27. For most people, the major software upgrade will arrive on their existing device next week.

Which iPhones will get iOS 27?

iOS 27 will work on the iPhone 11 and newer models, as well as the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later. That means plenty of people will be able to get the update without upgrading their handset.

Some of iOS 27’s biggest Apple Intelligence and Siri-led additions will be more restricted. Apple says its most powerful on-device AI tools require Apple Intelligence-enabled hardware, which includes the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. The device also needs to be set to a supported language.

In other words: your iPhone may be able to install iOS 27, but not every headline AI feature will necessarily be available to you.

What is new in iOS 27?

Apple first previewed iOS 27 at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in June, and the software is expected to bring a more polished version of the Liquid Glass look, a bigger role for Siri and Apple Intelligence, improved parental controls and a new iPhone Handoff feature on supported carriers.

The key thing to know is that iOS 27 is not just about a visual refresh. Apple is clearly trying to make the iPhone feel more connected, more intelligent and easier to use across its growing ecosystem of devices.

That includes Siri becoming more central to the experience, with Apple Intelligence also reaching compatible hardware through the update. AirPods 5, for example, will get access to Apple Intelligence features once iOS 27 arrives on September 14, provided the paired device meets Apple’s requirements.

How to download iOS 27

When the update is live, head to: Settings, General, Software Update. You should see iOS 27 listed there, along with the option to download and install it.

Before you tap update, however, it's worth doing a few quick things: Connect to a reliable WiFi source. Back up your iPhone to iCloud, a Mac or a PC and make sure you have enough storage space available. Keep your phone plugged in or make sure it has plenty of battery.

For anyone who uses their phone heavily for work, it may also be wise to wait a day or two before installing. Major updates tend to be smooth, but the first few days can bring minor bugs, battery complaints or app compatibility issues that are quickly addressed through follow-up patches.

The countdown is now on, as iOS 27 arrives on September 14, just days before Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro models reach UAE stores on September 18.