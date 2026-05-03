iOS 27 rumours: All-new Siri, Apple Intelligence features, and more

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, with numerous rumoured features including a dedicated Siri app, 5G satellite internet, and a "Snow Leopard" approach to bug fixes and performance improvements.

All-new Siri app with extensions

The headline feature is reportedly an all-new Siri app with an "Extensions" feature across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. Users will interact with Apple's assistant in both text and voice modes, with access to conversation history, functioning similarly to ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

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The Dynamic Island will reportedly display a "Search or Ask" prompt with a glowing cursor when Siri is triggered. iOS 27 should also include Apple's delayed personalised Siri features, allowing queries about information from Mail and Messages apps.

"We look forward to bringing a more personalised Siri to users coming this year," said Apple CEO Tim Cook this week.

5G satellite internet and expanded features

iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, potentially limited to iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra models with Apple's next-generation C2 modem.

Four additional satellite features are rumoured:

Apple Maps via satellite

Photos support for Messages via satellite

Third-party App Store integration

Satellite connection without a pointing device skyward

Apple Intelligence features

Four new Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro and newer include:

Nutrition label scanning via Visual Intelligence

Contact scanning from business cards

Wallet app digital pass generation

Automatic Safari Tab Group naming

Three new photo editing tools and an enhanced iPhone keyboard with advanced autocorrect are also rumored.

Compatibility

iOS 27 will support iPhone 12 and newer, dropping iPhone 11 series and iPhone SE (2nd generation). The first developer beta arrives June 8, with public beta in July and general release in September.

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