iOS 27 public beta is out: Features and how UAE users can install it

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 27, giving iPhone users an early look at the software update expected to roll out officially later this year.

For UAE users, the beta is available through Apple’s Beta Software Programme, provided they have a compatible iPhone and are comfortable testing pre-release software. As always, beta versions can include bugs, app crashes and battery drain, so it is best to avoid installing it on your primary device unless you are prepared for a few rough edges.

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The biggest feature in iOS 27 is Siri AI, Apple’s long-awaited upgrade to its voice assistant. Instead of only handling basic commands, the new Siri is designed to understand more natural conversations, follow-up questions and personal context across Apple apps. It can help find emails, photos and notes, and perform actions inside supported apps.

Apple says Siri AI is available first in English and requires an Apple Intelligence-capable device. That means not every iPhone that can install iOS 27 will get the full AI experience.

Beyond Siri, iOS 27 brings upgrades across Photos, Safari, Passwords and Shortcuts. Apple is also improving the Liquid Glass interface introduced last year, with readability tweaks and more control over the transparency effect.

Performance is another major focus. Apple says iOS 27 is designed to make everyday actions feel faster, from opening apps to using AirDrop and browsing through Photos.

How UAE users can install iOS 27 public beta

First, back up your iPhone using iCloud or a computer. Then visit Apple’s Beta Software Programme website and sign in with your Apple ID.

Once enrolled, open Settings on your iPhone, go to General, then Software Update. Tap Beta Updates and choose the iOS 27 Public Beta. Return to the Software Update screen and install the update when it appears.

If the option is not visible immediately, make sure your iPhone is signed in with the same Apple ID used for the beta programme.

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