iOS 27 photo editing: Apple Intelligence tools to bring Extend, Enhance, and Reframe features

Apple is planning a major overhaul of photo editing in iOS 27, introducing three new AI-powered features — Extend, Enhance, and Reframe — according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These tools will join the existing Clean Up feature in a new "Apple Intelligence Tools" section within the Photos app.

Here are the three new AI photo editing features:

Extend: This generative fill feature will let users "zoom out" on existing photos, adding AI-generated details beyond the original frame. Similar expand features are already common in competing photo editing apps.

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Enhance: Users will be able to improve colour, lighting, and overall image quality automatically using artificial intelligence, offering one-tap photo improvement.

Reframe: When working with spatial photos, this tool will allow users to shift perspective and produce still images from different angles, creating new viewpoints from existing captures.

Gurman reports that internal testing of these iOS 27 photo editing features hasn't gone smoothly. The Extend and Reframe tools particularly produce inconsistent results, which could lead to delays in their public release.

This mirrors ongoing issues with Apple's current AI-powered Clean Up tool, which already struggles with reliability. Introducing additional AI features that don't consistently work well could further damage Apple's reputation for polished, reliable software.

According to Gurman, the iOS 27 update focuses on two main areas:

Apple Intelligence features: Including the long-awaited improved Siri and these new photo editing capabilities

Code optimisation: A concerted effort to clean up the codebase, improving performance, battery life, and reducing bugs

Apple is expected to preview iOS 27 at the WWDC keynote on June 8, 2026. However, if internal testing doesn't improve, some Apple Intelligence photo editing features may not be ready for the initial release.

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