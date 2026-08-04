iOS 27 finally gives Apple Photos a proper camera roll with ‘Captured by Me’

Apple is addressing one of the Photos app’s most persistent frustrations with iOS 27: finding only the pictures and videos you actually captured.

A new collection called Captured by Me gathers media taken through the iPhone’s Camera app while filtering out screenshots, downloaded images, pictures saved from messaging apps and other content cluttering the main library. The feature has appeared in the current iOS 27 beta and can also be applied as a filter within the main Photos library.

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It is effectively the closest Apple has come to restoring a proper camera roll. The existing Recents view shows almost everything added to an iPhone, regardless of whether it was photographed, downloaded or received from someone else. Captured by Me should make it far easier to find holiday pictures, family videos or work-related photographs without scrolling past memes and screenshots.

Apple is also adding an Identity Documents collection that automatically groups images of passports, driving licences and similar reference documents. Users will be able to add keywords and star ratings to photos, providing more ways to organise and filter large libraries.

Slideshows are receiving a sizeable upgrade as well. iOS 27 allows users to create one from any album or selection, adjust transitions, background music and timing, and save the finished slideshow as a shareable video.

Shared Albums will support full-resolution photos and videos, emoji reactions and improved permissions. Apple says Android and Windows users will also be able to join and contribute through iCloud.com, making the feature more practical for families and groups using different devices.

For supported Apple Intelligence devices, Photos gains more ambitious editing features. Spatial Reframing can change a photograph’s perspective after it has been taken, while Extend fills areas beyond the original frame and an upgraded Clean Up tool removes larger or more complicated distractions.

Apple says new photos can load up to 70 per cent faster in iOS 27, though results will vary depending on the device and library. The organisational features will be available on iPhones capable of running iOS 27, including the iPhone 11 and later, while the generative editing tools require Apple Intelligence-compatible hardware.

iOS 27 is currently available through Apple’s beta programmes and will arrive as a free software update this fall.

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