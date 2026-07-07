iOS 27 beta reveals new privacy feature for Apple Intelligence

Apple is introducing a new privacy prompt in iOS 27 that gives users more transparency over how some Apple Intelligence features process their data.

The change, spotted by 9to5Mac in the latest iOS 27 beta, appears whenever certain AI-powered features send requests through Google Cloud instead of Apple's own servers. Similar prompts have also begun appearing in some AI features introduced through Apple's updated productivity apps on iOS 26, suggesting the rollout is already underway.

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The new pop-up explains that data will be processed using Google's cloud infrastructure and asks users for permission before continuing. It marks one of the first visible changes to Apple's AI privacy model since the company introduced Private Cloud Compute (PCC) alongside Apple Intelligence.

When Apple unveiled Private Cloud Compute in 2024, it positioned the system as a major privacy breakthrough. Unlike many competing AI platforms, requests requiring cloud processing were handled on Apple's own purpose-built servers rather than third-party infrastructure.

According to Apple, some new AI models developed in collaboration with Google will run on Google Cloud, while maintaining the same security architecture used by Private Cloud Compute. The company says requests are processed inside isolated confidential virtual machines, with encrypted communications and short-lived processing sessions designed to minimise data exposure.

Apple adds that sensitive encryption keys remain isolated from external systems, while each AI request is handled independently to reduce the risk of data leakage.

Users are explicitly informed when Google Cloud is involved and can decide whether to proceed.

The feature comes as Apple continues expanding Apple Intelligence across iOS 27, with new AI-powered features expected to arrive later this year.

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