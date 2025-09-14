iOS 26 out on September 15: Compatible iPhones, top features, and more

Launching alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, iOS 26 brings a bold new Liquid Glass design, smarter AI tools, and major app upgrades
It’s that time of year again — new iPhone season. And as always, fresh hardware means fresh software. Alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is rolling out iOS 26, a major update that represents the platform’s boldest redesign in years.
Originally unveiled at WWDC this summer, iOS 26 isn’t just another incremental update. It introduces a brand-new design language, smarter AI features, and handy upgrades across Apple’s core apps. Here’s everything you need to know before it lands on your iPhone:
Apple typically times new iOS releases to coincide with new iPhones, and 2025 is no exception. iOS 26 will be available to download on September 15, just a few days before the iPhone 17 officially hits store shelves (September 19 in the UAE).
Once it’s live, you’ll find it in the usual spot — the Settings app, under General → Software Update.
For the first time in years, Apple is giving the iPhone’s interface a dramatic makeover. The new design language, called Liquid Glass, makes icons and UI elements appear like translucent glass — but with fluid animations that react as you interact with them. The result is a more dynamic, modern-looking iOS.
The Photos app finally gets the quality-of-life update users have been asking for, making it much easier to toggle between your main library and custom albums. Meanwhile, the Phone app has been streamlined with subtle design refinements and smarter call management.
Group chats in Messages are getting an upgrade. You can now:
Set custom backgrounds for group threads
Run polls directly in chat
On top of that, search in Messages is now powered by natural language processing, meaning you can type queries like “photos from last week’s dinner” instead of scrolling endlessly.
Gamers aren’t left out either. iOS 26 introduces a dedicated Games app, bringing together all your mobile titles in one place, complete with Apple Arcade integration and leaderboards to compare scores with friends.
Apple is continuing its AI push with several practical upgrades under the Apple Intelligence umbrella:
Live translation during calls and in Messages
AI-generated voicemail summaries, so you don’t have to listen through long messages
Natural language search in chats
Image Playground, which lets you use ChatGPT to generate images
In Genmoji, a quirky new feature that lets you blend multiple emojis into one custom creation
Not every iPhone can handle iOS 26. Here’s the full compatibility list:
iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)
iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max
If your device isn’t on this list, you’ll have to stick with your current version of iOS.
Mark your calendars for September 15 — your iPhone is about to feel brand new.