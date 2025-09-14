iOS 26 out on September 15: Compatible iPhones, top features, and more

It’s that time of year again — new iPhone season. And as always, fresh hardware means fresh software. Alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is rolling out iOS 26, a major update that represents the platform’s boldest redesign in years.

Originally unveiled at WWDC this summer, iOS 26 isn’t just another incremental update. It introduces a brand-new design language, smarter AI features, and handy upgrades across Apple’s core apps. Here’s everything you need to know before it lands on your iPhone:

iOS 26 release date

Apple typically times new iOS releases to coincide with new iPhones, and 2025 is no exception. iOS 26 will be available to download on September 15, just a few days before the iPhone 17 officially hits store shelves (September 19 in the UAE).

Once it’s live, you’ll find it in the usual spot — the Settings app, under General → Software Update.

What’s new in iOS 26?

A complete UI overhaul

For the first time in years, Apple is giving the iPhone’s interface a dramatic makeover. The new design language, called Liquid Glass, makes icons and UI elements appear like translucent glass — but with fluid animations that react as you interact with them. The result is a more dynamic, modern-looking iOS.

Photos and phone apps get smarter

The Photos app finally gets the quality-of-life update users have been asking for, making it much easier to toggle between your main library and custom albums. Meanwhile, the Phone app has been streamlined with subtle design refinements and smarter call management.

Messages: Customisation and sollaboration

Group chats in Messages are getting an upgrade. You can now:

Set custom backgrounds for group threads

Run polls directly in chat

On top of that, search in Messages is now powered by natural language processing, meaning you can type queries like “photos from last week’s dinner” instead of scrolling endlessly.

New games hub

Gamers aren’t left out either. iOS 26 introduces a dedicated Games app, bringing together all your mobile titles in one place, complete with Apple Arcade integration and leaderboards to compare scores with friends.

Apple Intelligence in iOS 26

Apple is continuing its AI push with several practical upgrades under the Apple Intelligence umbrella:

Live translation during calls and in Messages

AI-generated voicemail summaries, so you don’t have to listen through long messages

Natural language search in chats

Image Playground, which lets you use ChatGPT to generate images

In Genmoji, a quirky new feature that lets you blend multiple emojis into one custom creation

Supported devices

Not every iPhone can handle iOS 26. Here’s the full compatibility list:

iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max

If your device isn’t on this list, you’ll have to stick with your current version of iOS.

Mark your calendars for September 15 — your iPhone is about to feel brand new.