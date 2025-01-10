Introducing the HONOR Magic7 Pro: AI Simply Smarter. That's Magic

The new device brings together cutting-edge AI technology, stunning photography capabilities, exceptional battery life, and top-tier hardware innovations, setting a new standard for flagship smartphones

HONOR continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the launch of the HONOR Magic7 Pro, the latest addition to its acclaimed Magic Series. Designed to offer an unparalleled smartphone experience, the Magic7 Pro brings together cutting-edge AI technology, stunning photography capabilities, exceptional battery life, immersive display technology, and top-tier hardware innovations, setting a new standard for flagship smartphones.

AI-Powered MagicOS 9.0: Personalized and Seamless Experience

At the heart of the HONOR Magic7 Pro lies MagicOS 9.0, the world's first all-scenario personalised AI operating system. Designed to seamlessly integrate into daily life, MagicOS 9.0 is packed with features that transform the user experience.

One standout feature is Magic Portal, which allows users to effortlessly access essential services and information. Powered by advanced AI, Magic Portal enhances semantic understanding, providing precise entertainment recommendations by identifying landmarks and movie IPs. Whether navigating a city or planning leisure activities, users can enjoy tailored suggestions with a simple tap.

For professionals, HONOR Notes offers a suite of AI-powered features, including real-time transcript, AI summary, AI minutes, and smart layout. These tools streamline meetings, boosting efficiency and ensuring that key takeaways are automatically summarised and organised.

Furthermore, the Magic7 Pro elevates the photography experience with the AI Eraser and AI Extraction tools, allowing users to easily remove unwanted elements from images and extract key objects for further editing.

AI Falcon Camera System: Revolutionising Mobile Photography

The AI Falcon Camera System is the crown jewel of the Magic7 Pro, combining powerful hardware with AI-driven software to capture images in breathtaking detail. The 50MP Super Dynamic Falcon Main Camera, 200MP Telephoto Camera, and 50MP Wide Camera work together to deliver an unparalleled photography experience.

Thanks to the innovative 1/1.3” Super Dynamic Falcon Camera Sensor, the main camera ensures enhanced brightness and stunning detail in every shot. Meanwhile, the 1/1.4” Telephoto Sensor enables long-distance photography with exceptional clarity and detail. With the help of the AI HONOR Imagine Engine, users can enjoy a host of advanced photography modes, including AI Super Zoom (30x-100x), HD Super Burst (10 FPS for high-speed action), and the AI Enhanced Portrait feature, offering a wide range of stunning bokeh effects and intricate lighting details.

Additionally, the new AI Motion Sensing Capture and Stage Mode ensure that every moment, no matter how fleeting, is captured with precision and clarity.

Power and Performance: Unmatched Battery Life and Speed

The HONOR Magic7 Pro is designed for those who demand power without compromise. Equipped with a 5850/5270mAh Third-Generation Silicon-carbon Battery, this device offers outstanding performance in both power efficiency and charging speed. Whether you’re navigating through a busy day or streaming content on the go, the Magic7 Pro's battery is built to last, even in low-temperature conditions.

It supports rapid charging with 100W Wired and 80W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, delivering a full charge in record time. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Magic7 Pro ensures smooth multitasking, stunning graphics, and efficient battery usage, whether you’re gaming or handling productivity tasks.

The inclusion of HONOR E2 Chip further enhances power management, ensuring optimal battery health and performance.

Immersive Sound and Clear Communication

The Magic7 Pro doesn't just excel in visuals; it's engineered to provide an immersive audio experience as well. Equipped with a stereo speaker that features an integrated ultra-large sound cavity and Spatial Audio, the device offers deep bass and rich sound, perfect for media consumption, gaming, or video calls.

AI Dual-way Noise Reduction technology ensures crystal-clear communication by filtering out background noise, making it feel like participants are conversing face-to-face. The AI Privacy Call feature also enhances privacy by dynamically adjusting volume levels to maintain confidentiality during sensitive discussions.

Sleek Design and Durability

Crafted with a premium squircle shape and symmetrical camera design, the HONOR Magic7 Pro exudes elegance. Its seamless edge-to-edge integration offers a modern, sophisticated look, available in three stunning colors: Lunar Shadow Grey, Breeze Blue, and Black.

Built with HONOR NanoCrystal Shield, the device is ten times more drop-resistant than regular glass, while its IP68 and IP69 ratings ensure protection against dust and water, making it the perfect companion for an active lifestyle.

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated HONOR Magic7 Pro in the UAE will begin on January 15, with the device priced at Dh3999. Customers who place a pre-order will receive an exclusive package worth Dh2197, which includes the premium HONOR Watch4 PRO (Dh1099), the versatile HONOR CHOICE X5 Pro (Dh399), and a 12-month HONOR CARE plan (Dh699), ensuring an enhanced experience from day one.

For more information, visit: www.honor.com/ae-en/