Instagram's new feature to let users add songs in photo carousel

The tool is already available in a few countries with more to be added soon

AP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 9:22 PM

The popular social media platform Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to add songs to their photo carousel posts.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the platform is testing a new feature that will let users add songs.

“We’re testing out a new Instagram feature. People can share a song in a Note and also add a song to their photo carousels,” Zuckerberg said.

According to reports, the feature, which is available in a few countries now, will be rolled out globally soon.

Instagram already has a feature that lets users add songs to individual photos, but not to photo carousels.

Instead of listening to a short music clip while looking at a photo, users will soon be able to listen to more music while swiping through a photo carousel, the report said.

According to Zuckerberg Instagram is also testing a way to add music to Notes. The feature will also allow users to select and attach a portion of a song as their Note. This feature will also allow others to see the name of the song and artist above your status.