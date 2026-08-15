Instagram unveils ‘more modern’ wordmark logo in first major refresh since 2016

On Thursday, August 13, Meta introduced a refreshed Instagram wordmark logo.

The change was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on both Instagram and Threads, where he described the new logo as "sharper and more modern" while still referencing the original and maintaining simplicity, as per TechCrunch.

The new wordmark keeps the familiar script style, with redrawn letterforms.

The last time Instagram updated its design was 2016, when the company moved away from the classic brown camera with the rainbow stripe to the colorful pink gradient that remains the icon today.

"The wordmark at the top of the app hasn't changed in 10 years, so it was time for a refresh," Instagram head Adam Mosseri wrote in a post on the platform. "Cleaner and more modern, with references to the original and the simplicity and craft that's always made it Instagram."

Some liked it, while many found it disappointing.

Many joked that the logo now looks like it reads "Instagzam" because of the shape of the font used for the "r."