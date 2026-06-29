Instagram is testing a new way to let you control your algorithm

Instagram could soon give users much more control over the content that appears in their feeds and Reels.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has revealed that the platform is testing several new ways to make its "Your Algorithm" feature easier to access, allowing users to tell Instagram what they want to see more of, and, just as importantly, what they don't. The move is part of Meta's broader effort to make recommendation systems more transparent and personalised.

"We’re working on making Your Algorithm feel more present and useful across Instagram," Mosseri wrote in an Instagram post. He added that while some of the features are already being tested, others are still in development and may never be released publicly.

The "Your Algorithm" feature first rolled out last year, giving users the ability to adjust recommendation topics across Instagram. Rather than relying solely on viewing history, the tool lets people actively influence the kinds of posts, creators and interests that appear in their recommendations.

The latest concepts shown by Mosseri suggest Instagram wants to bring those controls directly into everyday browsing.

One prototype shows users accessing the "Your Algorithm" menu simply by pulling down on their home feed. Another allows users to swipe up from a Reel to open recommendation settings instantly. A third introduces quick-action buttons beneath Reels that let users indicate whether they'd like to see more or fewer videos like the one currently on screen.

The changes reflect a growing trend among social media platforms to give users more say over recommendation algorithms, especially as concerns around personalised feeds and content discovery continue to grow.

However, Mosseri's announcement also sparked a familiar response from Instagram users.

Among the most-liked comments on his post were requests for a chronological experience that prioritises content from accounts people already follow. Instagram already allows users to switch to the Following feed, which displays posts from followed accounts in reverse chronological order. However, the default Home feed continues to rely heavily on AI-powered recommendations from both followed and suggested accounts.

There is currently no timeline for a wider rollout of the new "Your Algorithm" controls. As with many Instagram experiments, Meta says the features are still being tested and may evolve before reaching all users, or may not launch at all.

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