Instagram introduces new AI-generated profile label: What creators need to know

Instagram is tightening its approach to AI-generated personas, introducing a clearer label for accounts that feature synthetic identities and warning that profiles, which fail to disclose this could see their reach restricted.

The Meta-owned platform is renaming its existing “AI creator” tag to “AI-generated profile”, a change designed to make it immediately clear when the person behind an account is not human.

The move comes as AI-generated influencers, virtual models and fictional online personalities become increasingly realistic, often making it difficult for users to tell whether the face on their feed belongs to a real person or an AI-created character.

Instagram said feedback from users showed that many people were uncomfortable discovering only later that a profile appearing to belong to a human was, in fact, AI-generated.

What is the new AI-generated profile label?

The new disclosure applies to accounts that feature an AI-generated person as their central identity. Think virtual influencers, synthetic models, digitally created lifestyle personalities or fictional characters that post and interact like a human creator.

Creators can add the label by editing their Instagram profile and turning on the “AI-generated profile” option. Once applied, the disclosure will appear on the profile and may also show alongside content where there is no separate indication that the image, video or post was created or edited with AI.

Instagram stressed that the label is not intended for every creator who uses AI in their workflow.

A photographer using AI to touch up an image, a content creator using AI for captions, or a real influencer experimenting with generative design tools does not need to identify their entire account as AI-generated. The focus is on whether the profile presents an AI-made person as the personality behind the account.

What happens if creators do not add it?

Instagram says accounts that feature an AI-generated person but do not use the label could have their reach limited.

If the platform detects an unlabeled AI-generated profile, the creator may receive a notification and find that their account is no longer eligible to appear in recommendations. In effect, this could affect how often their posts are surfaced to people who do not already follow them, including through recommended content, Explore and other discovery-led areas of Instagram.

The platform has clarified that creators who proactively apply the label will not be penalised simply for running an AI-generated profile.

Those whose accounts are restricted have two options: add the AI-generated profile label to accurately reflect the account’s identity, or appeal the decision through Instagram’s Account Status section if they believe the platform has made an error. If an appeal is successful, the profile and its content can again become eligible for recommendations

A clearer line between AI tools and AI identities

Instagram’s old “AI creator” label could be interpreted as applying to anyone who used generative AI while making content. The new wording narrows the focus to the account itself: is the person users see and engage with actually human, or is the persona AI-generated?

That distinction is likely to matter for brands and marketers too, particularly as virtual ambassadors begin to appear in fashion, beauty, wellness, travel and lifestyle campaigns. An AI persona can still create content, build a following and work with brands but Instagram wants users to know exactly what, or who, they are seeing before they engage.

And as AI-generated faces and voices become increasingly convincing, blurring the line between real creators and synthetic identities online, the new update also signals a wider shift in how social media platforms may handle AI content in the future.