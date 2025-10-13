Innovation spotlight: 'Made in Russia' technologies for global market

The United Arab Emirates has become a global hub for future technologies, attracting leading companies from around the world. It is here, at the epicenter of the global innovation agenda, that the national brand ‘Made in Russia’ is presenting the best Russian technology companies as part of the largest exhibition GITEX Global in Dubai - one of the world’s largest and most influential technology expos - the national brand ‘Made in Russia’ is making a powerful statement. No longer defined solely by natural resources, Russia is now showcasing its most valuable asset: cutting-edge intellectual capital and a mature, export-ready IT ecosystem. Meet innovative ‘Made in Russia’ companies in person at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai - from October 13 to 17.

The national brand pavilion ‘Made in Russia’ has evolved into a unified platform representing over 30 certified Russian tech companies. These firms span specialised drone control software, facial and document recognition programs, fleet digitalisation and transport monitoring systems, corporate communications technologies - demonstrating that Russia is not just a consumer but a creator of globally competitive digital solutions.

GITEX: A Global Stage for Innovation

Held annually in Dubai, GITEX Global gathers tech giants like Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services alongside thousands of innovators from all around the world. For the national brand ‘Made in Russia’ to stand alongside these industry leaders is a clear signal: Russian IT is ready for the global market. The presence of certified Russian companies at this event underscores their technological maturity, compliance with international standards, and ambition to form strategic partnerships worldwide.

‘Made in Russia certification acts as a trusted quality seal. It guarantees not only the Russian origin of a product but also its technical reliability, data security, and readiness for international deployment. For partners in the UAE and beyond, this certification reduces risk and simplifies the search for credible, innovative vendors in a crowded marketplace.

Spotlight on Smart City Solutions

Moscow has long been recognised as a model ‘smart city’. Digital services are part of daily life there, from smart public transport and intelligent route planning to easy-to-use apps for residents and advanced city management systems. Behind this high-tech image is a strong network of Russian companies and their solutions - the true force behind the national brand ‘Made in Russia’. These developers have tested and refined their technologies in Russia, and now they’re ready to offer their proven, reliable solutions to the global market.

Two standout examples are CleverPark and Infomatika - both certified under the national brand ‘Made in Russia’.

CleverPark provides a smart, fully automated parking management system built on its own Russian-made software. With a simple, user-friendly web interface, operators can control one or dozens of parking lots in real time - from any phone, tablet, or computer, no matter where they are.

The system shows live parking sessions, tracks equipment status, manages user access, and generates custom reports - all in one place. A standout feature is the mnemoscheme: a clear, interactive map of each parking site that shows every device and camera feed. This makes it easy for anyone to manage the system quickly and confidently.

CleverPark shows how Russian tech can tackle real urban challenges like parking and traffic - smartly, smoothly, and at scale.

Infomatika is another certified ‘Made in Russia’ company at the expo. They build smart access control and ticketing systems for airports, train stations, stadiums, and public buildings.

With years of experience and a proven track record in Russia, they offer secure, flexible, and easy-to-integrate solutions that fit the needs of modern smart cities. By combining reliable hardware with smart software, Infomatika shows just how strong Russian engineering is when it comes to critical infrastructure.

Why ‘Made in Russia’ Matters for Global Partners

In today’s fast-evolving tech landscape, trust and quality are paramount. the ‘Made in Russia’ certification provides international buyers with confidence: these are established companies with proven products, robust R&D, and a commitment to global standards. For UAE investors, government agencies, and private enterprises seeking reliable tech partners, the Russian pavilion at GITEX offers a curated selection of vetted innovators ready for collaboration.

What’s more, Russian IT solutions offer real advantages: they’re built by teams with deep experience handling massive amounts of data, and flexible enough to work in different countries with varying rules and requirements - all thanks to years of testing and refining them in large, complex projects back home.

Join Us at GITEX

Russia’s presence at GITEX 2025 marks a turning point. The ‘Made in Russia’ brand is no longer just a label - it’s a promise of innovation, reliability, and partnership in the digital age. From smart parking to secure access systems, Russian IT is proving its value on the world stage. As global demand for intelligent, scalable, and secure technologies grows, Russia is stepping forward - not with oil or gas, but with code, creativity, and certified excellence.

Discover the future of tech - Made in Russia.

Najibullo Jabbori, Chief Representative of the Russian national brand in the UAE ‘Made in Russia’