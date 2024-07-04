Indian Gen AI firm expands into Middle East

Move comes 4 years after the brand was banned from India as a part a wider crackdown on some Chinese apps following border conflicts
Jio Haptik, a major player in Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) solutions, is expanding into the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Enterprises across diverse industries in these markets leverage Jio Haptik’s cutting-edge technology to drive business transformation and innovation. Jio Haptik’s expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia signifies a pivotal shift towards a more intelligent, automated, and future-ready business environment.
With the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions fueled by economic diversification, government initiatives, a tech-savvy population, and the drive for business efficiency and innovation - Jio Haptik’s entry into the Middle Eastern market is timely and strategic. The AI-first company, headquartered in Mumbai, has begun implementing its advanced generative AI products and services for businesses across retail, e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, and financial services, among others.
The company is a strategic partner of Al Futtaim Group, Lals Group, Careem, al Mandoos, and Prime Healthcare. Its cutting-edge offerings help businesses deliver streamlined shopping experiences, boost enhanced customer support, and unlock exponential efficiency and productivity gains.
"Our vision at Jio Haptik goes beyond simply introducing advanced AI solutions," said Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-founder at Jio Haptik. "We see a unique opportunity to assist government entities in the Middle East in promoting Gen AI adoption across various sectors in line with the objectives of visionary initiatives such as the Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031. This will create a fertile ground for innovation and the development of highly impactful solutions that will help reshape industries.”
A key focus for Jio Haptik is supporting organizations in delivering highly personalized and intelligent customer experiences by integrating Gen AI on WhatsApp. As part of its mission to empower organizations to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, Jio Haptik offers expert Gen AI consultancy services to help enterprises identify the ideal AI solutions to improve business outcomes and ensure seamless integration within existing systems.
