India will not impose restrictions on laptop imports, says official

Airline has been using data analysis for a long time
India is rolling back its earlier plan to impose restrictions on laptop imports, months after abruptly announcing such plans which came under criticism from industry and Washington.
"India will not impose restrictions on laptop imports," Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a press conference on Friday.
He said the government "only wants importers to be on close watch."
The import licensing regime, announced on August 3, aimed to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, but it was delayed by three months after objections from industry and criticism by Washington. It would affect companies like Dell, HP, Apple, Samsung and Lenovo.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The government is holding consultations with the industry and a new order on laptop imports will be announced by the end of October, Directorate General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi said.
The officials did not disclose details about the new plans.
ALSO READ:
Airline has been using data analysis for a long time
Growth reinforces ADX’s position as a preferred destination for ETFs
Downtown Dubai registered the highest sales rate per square foot
The complex is expected to generate up to 50,000 jobs and contribute Dh90-Dh120 billion to the country's economy
The company has also updated its logo
Goal is to double bilateral non-oil trade to reach $1.5 billion annually during next five years
'The global economy is limping along, not sprinting,' says Fund
It is likely to result in a lower cost of borrowing for Indian companies